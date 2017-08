నంద్యాలపై నజర్ ఎవరిది?: పందాలపై పందాలు

Talk Of The Day

Bettings on Nandyal assembly by election going on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as abroad. There is indications that Nandyal assembly by election result will be decided to 2019 political fate. In this context AP CM Chandra babu and YSR Congress party cheif YS Jagan taken prestigious this by election.