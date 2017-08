కెసిఆర్ నాడు అలా.. నేడు ఇలా: తెలంగాణ చాలన్నారుగా, జైరాంపై గుర్రెందుకు?

Talk Of The Day

​Hyderabad: Calling the Congress party as Villain No. 1 of Telangana State and alleging that it was obstructing the development, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the Congress to “stop this nuisance and nonsense”. KCR said that the Congress had played a suspicious role towards Telangana since beginning.