Swetha

English summary

When Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College was in shambles over its rude awakening to the fast depleting oxygen supply, one man tried to save as many lives as possible. But he has now been removed from all hospital duties. Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan has been removed as the Nodal Officer for BRD Medical College's Department of Pediatrics, and replaced by Dr Bhupendra Sharma.