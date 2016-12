Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 15:04 [IST]

English summary

Akhilesh Yadav's rebel list of 235 Samajwadi Party candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections names no one for the Lucknow Cantt seat. That detail stands out because the seat has been earmarked by Mr Yadav's father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav for Aparna, the wife of his second son Prateek.