నంద్యాల ఫలితం: జగన్ స్వయంకృతం, బాబు ముందస్తు వ్యూహం

Swetha

Nandyal assembly bye election result is expected. In this episode AP CM Chandra Babu stratergy and Opposition leader YS Jagan failure clearly indicated. Sympathy on Bhuma family played in this election. But YS Jagan didn't consider this option. At the same time Power party only wins in bye elections is natural condition. This is also YS Jagan not expected.