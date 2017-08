మోదీ, అమిత్ షా బహుముఖ వ్యూహం: రాహుల్ విలవిల

Talk Of The Day

One person, reported to be a local BJP worker, has been arrested for throwing a stone on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Gujarat that the Congress leader insisted was carried out by workers from the BJP and the RSS. "This is their, and PM Modi's way of politics," he explaining the reluctance of BJP leaders to condemn the attack to the involvement of their party workers. "When they themselves do such a thing, how will they condemn it. It is done by their people so why would they condemn it," Mr Gandhi added.