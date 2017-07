అసెంబ్లీ సీట్ల పెంపు: మోకాలడ్డుతున్న సంఘ్, 'చంద్రులకు' చుక్కలే...

Talk Of The Day

AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu and his Telangana Counter part Kalwakuntla Chandra Shekhar Rao keen interest on assembly seats restruring for their political mileage. Union Goverment also prepared draft bill and cabinet note on AP Reorganisation act (amendment bill) -2017. But AP and Telangana BJP units were opposing this idea. They are targetted to come power at 2024 in Two states.