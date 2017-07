170 అధికరణమే చిక్కు: అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాల పెంపునకు మూడు ప్రత్యామ్నాయాలు

Talk Of The Day

Of late, BJP leaders of the party’s units in both TS and AP have softened their resistance to the increase in the number of Assembly seats in both the states.It is believed that this shift in stand has got much to do with the intervention of Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu who is now at the helm of the efforts to bring an amendment to the AP Reorganisaton Act.