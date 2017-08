ఎన్డీయేలోకి జగన్, మధ్యవర్తిగా ‘గాలి’: ‘రిపబ్లిక్’ ఏం చెప్పిందంటే?

Talk Of The Day

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Republic TV has accessed exclusive information that YSR Congress Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to join hands with the BJP. Sources say, this decision comes after his talks with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi failed. As per sources, Jagan Mohan Reddy is now in midst of talks with BJP leaders.