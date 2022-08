Ayodhya verdict : సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ..తీర్పు చెప్పే ఐదుగురు సభ్యుల ధర్మాసనం ఇదే !!

English Summary

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice Abdul Nazir, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice DY Chandrachud are members of the bench. Justice Nazir is the only Muslim judge to have five members investigating the case. The bench reserved its verdict on October 16 after a 40-day hearing. It's going to be judged today. you can look at the bio data of the members of the bench in this case