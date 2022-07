కోమటిరెడ్డి రాజగోపాల్ రెడ్డిపై మంత్రి జగదీశ్ రెడ్డి ఫైర్.!మనుగోడు నియోజక వర్గాన్ని భ్రష్టు పట్టించారని వ్యాఖ్య

English Summary

Minister Jagadish Reddy said that Gattuppal blocked the mandal formation by Local MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.He said that they filed a petition and stopped it at the last minute. Jagadish Reddy reminded that the government has understood the demand of the people and it is the resolve of the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao to realize the dreams of the people here.