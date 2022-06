మతసామరస్యానికి ప్రతీకలు తెలంగాణ బోనాలు.!ఘనంగా నిర్వహిస్తామన్న మంత్రి తలసాని.!

English Summary

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and Cinematography Talsani Srinivas Yadav said that the Bonalu festival would be held in a manner that reflects the culture of Telangana. On Monday, a meeting was held at the MCHRD under the chairmanship of Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav on the organization and arrangements for the Bonalu festivities.