English summary

MEA has invited applications for MEA Passport Officer recruitment to the 13 posts of Passport Officer & Deputy Passport Officer Vacancy in the Ministry of External Affairs. Those candidates who are interested in the Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2021 can apply offline for Ministry of External Affairs Vacancy 2021 through the official website mea.gov.in Ministry of External Affairs Jobs 2021 on or before 28 February 2021.