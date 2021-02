English summary

South Eastern Coal Fields Limited (SECL) has issued the latest notification for the SECL recruitment 2021 of Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk, Assistant Loading Clerk Grade-III Vacancy at 329 posts. Interested candidates can apply through the SECL Vacancy 2021 official website SECL Jobs 2021 secl-cil.in by 17 March 2021