English summary

Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd has issued the latest notification for the UP Sugar Mill recruitment 2021 of General Manager, Chief Engineer, Chief Chemist, Chief Accountant, Chief Cane Officer, Distillery Manager Vacancy at 93 posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the UP Sugar Mill Vacancy 2021 official website UP Sugar Mill Jobs upsugarfed.org by 28 February 2021.