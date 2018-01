వ్యవసాయ విద్యపై పాలేకర్ కామెంట్లపై పెను ప్రకంపనలు...అన్ని వైపుల నుంచి విమర్శలు...స్పందించిన సిఎం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Natural farming expert, Subhash Palekar's comments on Organic farming & Agri scientists is taking a controversial turn over which farmers are firing on Subhash Palekar. Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad expressed annoyance on Subhash Palekar as he got disappointed with his behaviour. He advised Subhash Palekar to talk only about natural farming without commenting negatively on organic and traditional farming. He condemned Subhash Palekar's comments saying that organic farming, vermi compost & usage of manures are not traditional and adopted from other countries, and called his comments as negative.