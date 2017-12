ఆసక్తికరం: నారా వారి ఆస్తుల చిట్టాలో ఆభరణాల విలువెంతో తెలుసా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu's son and IT minister Nara Lokesh announced his family assets here in Amaravathi on Friday. Apart from the all assets the attention of the people focused on Jewallary of Lokesh's mother Nara Bhuvaneswari and his wife Nara Brahmini.