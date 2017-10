25 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత తండ్రి కోరిక నెరవేర్చిన యూపీ అమ్మాయి

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Anjum Saifi was just four when her father's bullet-riddled body was brought home. That was in 1992. Her father Rasheed Ahmad had stood up against extortionists in a market where his hardware shop was and had even led a protest seeking police protection. One day while the goons were trying to extract money from a hawker, Ahmad once again stood up. He was gunned down in broad daylight. Anjum has a faint memory of how her father used to ask her to become a judge.