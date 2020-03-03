కరోనాపై అలసత్వం వద్దు..ప్రధాని మోడీ మన్ కీ బాత్
బీజింగ్: ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ కరాళ నృత్యాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తోంది. మరణ మృదంగాన్ని మోగిస్తోంది. కరోనా ధాటికి ప్రపంచం మొత్తం కకావికలమౌతోంది. మరణాల సంఖ్య నానాటికీ పెరుగుతూనే పోతోంది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా బారిన పడి కన్నుమూసిన వారి సంఖ్య క్రమంగా 27 లక్షలను దాటాయి. గంటగంటకూ రాకెట్లా దూసుకెళ్తున్నాయి. అనేక దేశాల్లో పాజిటివ్ కేసులు.. దానికి అనుగుణంగా మరణాలు బెంబేలెత్తిస్తున్నాయి. కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తిని నివారించడంలో, మరణాలకు అడ్డుకట్ట వేయడంలో అగ్రదేశాలు సైతం చేతులు ఎత్తేశాయి. ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో కొత్తగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన కరోనా వైరస్ స్ట్రెయిన్ మరింత గుబులు పుట్టిస్తోంది.
Isaac Munda is from a village in the Sambalpur district of Odisha. Isaac once worked as a daily wage labourer but now he has become an internet sensation. He is earning well through his Youtube channel: PM Narendra Modi at 'Mann Ki Baat' (1/3) pic.twitter.com/2EvMnO0gQX— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021
In Chandigarh's Sector 29, Sanjay Rana Ji runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on cycle. To eat his delicious 'Chhole Bhature' for free, you will have to show that you have taken the (COVID-19) vaccine on the same day: PM Narendra Modi at 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/QRw7WaY2dH— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021
After COVID-19, the cultivation of 'Ber' is increasing. My one such young friend is 32 years old Bikramjeet Chakma from Unakoti, Tripura. He has earned a sizable profit after starting 'ber' cultivation & motivating people for its cultivation: PM Modi at 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/1zCv0vemqV— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021
Nowadays, apple cultivation is gaining traction in Ukhrul, Manipur. Farmers here are now cultivating apples in orchards. These people also went to Himachal to take proper training. One of them is TS Ringphami Young. He is an aeronautical engineer by profession: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/TQfNEMmeP4— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021
To support our Olympics team on social media, the 'Victory Punch Campaign' has already begun. You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India: PM Narendra Modi at 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/m3j3Kser00— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021
26 MPs from 21 parties have participated in this debate (on issues related to COVID-19). My suggestion is that we should give confidence to the nation. There is already talks of a third wave & we should assure people that preparations are on: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/dltXEiUCeE— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Centre compiles & publishes the data sent in by state govts. Our work is to publish that data, & nothing else. We haven't told anyone to show less numbers (of deaths) or less positive cases. There's no reason for that. PM had said the same in meetings with CMs: Health Min in RS pic.twitter.com/Rod1osppD7— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
In view of COVID guidelines, Delhi Police advises farmers to reconsider their protest plan near Parliament, says can't give permission now.— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Night curfew to continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Karnataka. Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres & similar places permitted to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs from July 19: Karnataka Government— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
India reports 41,157 new COVID cases, 42,004 recoveries, and 518 deaths during the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Active cases: 4,22,660
Total discharges: 3,02,69,796
Death toll: 4,13,609
Total vaccination: 40,49,31,715 pic.twitter.com/b3uiGSvpNL
Two athletes test positive for Covid-19 in Olympic Village, say officials: AFP News Agency— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Delhi government orders the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for violating Covid norms; market associations of Sarojini Nagar call a meeting today— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi today to seek a special allocation of 1 crore vaccines to the state pic.twitter.com/y980TSyoLV— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of State/UTs, urging them to issue strict directions to the district and other local authorities to regulate the crowded places and take necessary measures for the management of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/3bNBTRtgO1— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021
Spoke with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Assured him of India's commitment to support Maldives in fight against #COVID19. We also reviewed progress of bilateral development projects. Conveyed congratulations for the election of FM Shahid as UNGA President: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/7Ghd1cDGh4— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021
We've deputed Central teams in 11 states so that they can help the state govts in #COVI19 mgmt. Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala & Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory: Lav Agarwal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/G09Fzvo0vc— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
Canada's star tennis player Bianca Andreescu pulls out of upcoming Tokyo Olympics citing challenges posed by the #COVID pandemic, she confirms via Instagram— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
(Pic courtesy: Bianca Andreescu's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/szGttLs3Af
Kathmandu: US donated 1.53 million doses of Johnson& Johnson #COVID vaccines to Nepal y'day— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
As we continue to fight the pandemic, generous cooperation from the US has been a gift to Nepal. It reflects long-standing friendship & cooperative partnership: Caretaker PM KP Sharma Oli pic.twitter.com/0nVmJCYGxK
Himachal Pradesh | Shimla continues to receive tourists from neighbouring states— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021
It is very important to follow the guidelines of wearing masks and hand hygiene as COVID19 persists, says a tourist from Punjab pic.twitter.com/EhSp2aNUFX
उत्तर प्रदेश: कोरोना वायरस की तीसरी वेव की आशंका को देखते हुए मुरादाबाद में इसको लेकर तैयारियां की गई हैं। मुरादाबाद के मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी ने बताया, "पिछली बार हमने 100 बेड का एल 2 अस्पताल चलाया था, उसी में हमने पीआईसीयू बेड तैयार किए हैं। सभी बेड पर ऑक्सीजन है।" #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/i9wqyPLS3w— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 11, 2021
More than 38.60 Cr (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far & a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. More than 1.44 Cr (1,44,03,485) balance & unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs & private hospitals to be administered.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021