    కరోనాపై అలసత్వం వద్దు..ప్రధాని మోడీ మన్ కీ బాత్

    By
    |

    బీజింగ్: ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ కరాళ నృత్యాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తోంది. మరణ మృదంగాన్ని మోగిస్తోంది. కరోనా ధాటికి ప్రపంచం మొత్తం కకావికలమౌతోంది. మరణాల సంఖ్య నానాటికీ పెరుగుతూనే పోతోంది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా బారిన పడి కన్నుమూసిన వారి సంఖ్య క్రమంగా 27 లక్షలను దాటాయి. గంటగంటకూ రాకెట్లా దూసుకెళ్తున్నాయి. అనేక దేశాల్లో పాజిటివ్ కేసులు.. దానికి అనుగుణంగా మరణాలు బెంబేలెత్తిస్తున్నాయి. కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తిని నివారించడంలో, మరణాలకు అడ్డుకట్ట వేయడంలో అగ్రదేశాలు సైతం చేతులు ఎత్తేశాయి. ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో కొత్తగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన కరోనా వైరస్ స్ట్రెయిన్ మరింత గుబులు పుట్టిస్తోంది.

    Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates: June 27th PM Modi Mann K iBaat speech

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:35 AM, 25 Jul
    ఒడిషాకు చెందిన ఇసాక్ ముండా ఒకప్పుడు రోజువారీ కూలీ. కానీ ఇప్పుడు ఇంటర్నెట్ సెన్సూషన్. ఒడిషా సంప్రదాయక వంట చేసి యూట్యూబ్‌లో పెట్టాడు. ఇక యూట్యూబ్ నుంచి మంచి సంపాదన పొందుతున్నాడు
    11:32 AM, 25 Jul
    చండీఘడ్‌లో సంజయ్ రాణా నోరూరించే చోలే భటూరే చేస్తున్నాడు. అది ఉచితంగా పొందాలంటే ఆరోజు మీరు వ్యాక్సిన్ వేయించుకున్నట్లు ఆధారం చూపించాలి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    11:29 AM, 25 Jul
    కోవిడ్ తర్వాత మళ్లీ పంటసాగు పై దృష్టి సారించారు. బెర్ పండ్ల సాగును త్రిపురకు చెందిన బిక్రమ్‌జీత్ చక్మా చేశారు. మంచి లాభాలను ఆర్జించారు
    11:25 AM, 25 Jul
    ఈ మధ్యకాలంలో ఆపిల్ సాగును మణిపూర్‌లో కూడా చేస్తున్నారు.ఇందుకోసం హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌కు వెళ్లి ఆపిల్ సాగుపై శిక్షణ పొందుతున్నారు. వీరిలో ఒకరు రింగ్‌ఫమి యంగ్
    11:23 AM, 25 Jul
    దేశంలో యువత పెద్ద ఎత్తున మన్‌ కీ బాత్ కార్యక్రమాన్ని ఫాలో అవుతోంది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి యువత నుంచే ఎక్కువగా స్పందన రావడం ఆనందదాయకం: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:23 AM, 25 Jul
    రేపు కార్గిల్ విజయదివస్. దేశం కోసం ప్రాణత్యాగం చేసిన ప్రతి సైనికుడికి సెల్యూట్ చేయాలి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    11:22 AM, 25 Jul
    ఒలింపిక్స్ లో భారత క్రీడాకారులు రాణించాలి. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఇప్పటికే క్యాంపెయిన్ ప్రారంభమైంది. అందరూ ఆల్ ది బెస్ట్ చెప్పండి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    6:23 PM, 20 Jul
    21 పార్టీల నుంచి 26 మంది ఎంపీలు కోవిడ్ పై జరిగిన చర్చలో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఇప్పటికే కోవిడ్ థర్డ్ వేవ్ ఉంటుందనే వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి సమయంలో దేశ ప్రజలకు భరోసా కల్పించాలి. కరోనాపై పోరుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నామనే సంకేతాలు పంపాలి: ఛైర్మెన్ వెంకయ్యనాయుడు
    6:20 PM, 20 Jul
    ఏపీలో గత 24 గంటల్లో 2498 కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు కాగా 24 మంది మృతి చెందారు
    6:20 PM, 20 Jul
    ఆయా రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వాలు కోవిడ్ పై పంపిన సమాచారంనే కేంద్రం ప్రచురిస్తుంది. అంతే తప్ప మరణాల సంఖ్య తక్కువగా చూపడం, లేదా ఎక్కువగా చూపడం వంటివి ఎందుకు చేస్తాం. అన్ని రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రులతో కూడా ప్రధాని ఉన్న సంఖ్యనే చెప్పాలని కోరారు: రాజ్యసభలో కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖ మంత్రి మాండవీయ
    3:40 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి చెందుతోన్న ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితులను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని వర్షాకాల సమావేశాల సందర్భంగా పార్లమెంట్‌ను ముట్టడించాలనే నిర్ణయాన్ని పునఃసమీక్షించుకోవాలని రైతు సంఘాలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేసిన ఢిల్లీ పోలీసులు. రైతుల ఆందోళనకు అనుమతి లేదని స్పష్టీకరణ.
    3:18 PM, 18 Jul
    కర్నాటక
    కర్ణాటకలో నైట్ కర్ఫ్యూ కొనసాగింపజేయాలని ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయం. బెంగళూరు సహా కర్ణాటక వ్యాప్తంగా సోమవారం నుంచి తెరచుకోనున్న సినిమా హాళ్లు, థియేటర్లు, మల్టీప్లెక్సులు. 50 శాతం భర్తీకి అనుమతి
    3:07 PM, 18 Jul
    కర్నాటక
    మరో విడత అన్‌లాక్‌ను ప్రకటించిన కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వం. 50 శాతం సీట్ల సామర్థ్యంతో మల్లీ ప్లెక్సులు, సినిమా హాళ్లు, థియేటర్లను పునరుద్ధరించడానికి అనుమతి మంజూరు.
    10:17 AM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    దేశంలో ఇప్పటిదాకా నమోదైన మొత్తం కేసులు 3,11,06,065కి చేరాయి. ఇందులో డిశ్చార్జ్ అయిన వారి సంఖ్య 3,02,69,796గా నమోదైంది. 4,13,609 మంది మరణించారు. యాక్టివ్ కేసులు 4,22,660గా రికార్డయ్యాయి.
    9:55 AM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    దేశవ్యాప్తంగా కొత్తగా 41,157 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు. 42,004 మంది డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారు. 518 మంది మరణించారు.
    8:54 AM, 18 Jul
    టోక్యో ఒలింపిక్స్ విలేజ్‌లో ఇద్దరు అథ్లెట్లకు కరోనా వైరస్ సోకినట్లు నిర్ధారించిన అధికారులు
    8:51 AM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    కరోనా వైరస్ నిబంధనలను పాటించే విషయంలో ఢిల్లీ ప్రభుత్వం కఠినంగా వ్యవహరిస్తోంది. కోవిడ్ ప్రొటోకాల్స్, మార్గదర్శకాలను పాటించని కారణంగా సరోజిని నగర్ ఎక్స్‌పోర్ట్ మార్కెట్‌ను మూసివేసింది. దీనిపై చర్చించడానికి మార్కెట్ అసోసియేషన్ ప్రతినిధులు ఇవ్వాళ సమావేశం కానున్నారు.
    9:39 AM, 16 Jul
    గత 24 గంటల్లో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 38949 కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు కాగా 542 మంది మృతి చెందారు
    3:40 PM, 15 Jul
    కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్యశాఖ మంత్రి మాండవీయాను కలిసి తమిళనాడుకు కోటి డోసుల వ్యాక్సిన్‌లు ఇవ్వాల్సిందిగా కోరిన రాష్ట్ర ఆరోగ్యశాఖ మంత్రి సుబ్రహ్మణ్యం
    3:38 PM, 15 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఢిల్లీలో గత 24 గంటల్లో 72 మందికి కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్‌ కేసులు నమోదు కాగా ఒకరు మృతి చెందారు
    2:39 PM, 14 Jul
    కోవిడ్ 19 నిర్వహణకు కావాల్సిన అన్ని చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఆయా రాష్ట్ర చీఫ్ సెక్రటరీలకు లేఖ రాసిన కేంద్ర హోంశాఖ కార్యదర్శి అజయ్ భల్లా
    2:31 PM, 14 Jul
    మాల్దీవులు అధ్యక్షుడు ఇబ్రహీం మొహ్మద్ సోలిహ్‌తో ఫోనులో మాట్లాడిన ప్రధాని మోడీ. కరోనాపై పోరులో భారత్ ఎప్పుడు సహకరించేందుకు ముందుంటుందని చెప్పిన ప్రధాని మోడీ
    4:35 PM, 13 Jul
    11 రాష్ట్రాల్లో కోవిడ్ నిర్వహణ కోసం కేంద్ర బలగాలను పంపామన్న కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్యశాఖ కార్యదర్శి లవ్ అగర్వాల్
    10:10 AM, 13 Jul
    భారత్‌లో జూన్‌తో పోలిస్తే జూలైలో కోవిడ్ ఆర్-వాల్యూ పెరిగిందన్న ఐఎంఎస్సీ సైంటిస్టులు. ఇది ఎక్కువగా ఈశాన్య భారతంలో ఉందని వెల్లడి
    10:08 AM, 13 Jul
    కోవిడ్ మరోసారి విజృంభించే అవకాశాలున్న నేపథ్యంలో టోక్యో ఒలంపిక్స్ నుంచి తాను తప్పుకుంటున్నట్లు ప్రకటించిన కెనడా టెన్నిస్ స్టార్ బియాంకా ఆండ్రీస్కు
    10:07 AM, 13 Jul
    కోవిడ్ 19 పలు రకాల వైరస్‌లుగా రూపాంతరం చెంది మరోసారి దాడి చేసేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉందని ప్రపంచ ఆరోగ్య సంస్థ టాప్ సైంటిస్ట్ ఒకరు వెల్లడించారు
    10:07 AM, 13 Jul
    జాన్సన్ అండ్ జాన్సన్ తయారు చేసిన కోవిడ్ వ్యాక్సన్‌ 1.5కోట్ల డోసులను నేపాల్‌కు అందజేసిన అమెరికా
    12:37 PM, 11 Jul
    హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్
    కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి చెందడాన్ని నివారించడానికి అమలు చేసిన ఆంక్షలను సడలించడంతో హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌లోని పలు పర్యాటక కేంద్రాలు సందర్శకులతో నిండిపోతోన్నాయి. ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో తాము కోవిడ్ ప్రొటోకాల్స్‌ను పాటిస్తోన్నామని, ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ వాటిని తప్పనిసరిగా అనుసరించాలని పంజాబ్ నుంచి వచ్చిన పర్యాటకుడొకరు చెప్పారు.
    11:31 AM, 11 Jul
    ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్
    దేశంలో కరోనా వైరస్ థర్డ్‌వేవ్ సంభవించే పరిస్థితులను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని మొరాదాబాద్‌ ఆసుపత్రిలో ముందుజాగ్రత్త చర్యలు తీసుకున్నట్లు తెలిపిన చీఫ్ మెడికల్ ఆఫీసర్. వంద పీఐసీయూ బెడ్లను అందుబాటులో ఉంచినట్లు వెల్లడి
    11:19 AM, 11 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఇప్పటిదాకా రాష్ట్రాలు/కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతాలకు 38,60,51,110 డోసుల కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్‌ను అందజేసినట్లు తెలిపిన కేంద్రం. మరో 11,25,140 డోసులు సిద్ధం చేస్తోన్నట్లు వెల్లడి. కోటిన్నర డోసులు రాష్ట్రాల వద్ద అందుబాటులో ఉన్నట్లు పేర్కొన్న కేంద్రం
    English summary
    A 76 year old man from Kalaburagi who died on March 10 is the country's first Covid-19 fatality, with test results on Thursday confirming that he was infected. The man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and died when he was being brought from a Hyderabad hospital to Kalaburagi on March 10.
