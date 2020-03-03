బీజింగ్: ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ కరాళ నృత్యాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తోంది. మరణ మృదంగాన్ని మోగిస్తోంది. కరోనా ధాటికి ప్రపంచం మొత్తం కకావికలమౌతోంది. మరణాల సంఖ్య నానాటికీ పెరుగుతూనే పోతోంది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా బారిన పడి కన్నుమూసిన వారి సంఖ్య క్రమంగా 27 లక్షలను దాటాయి. గంటగంటకూ రాకెట్లా దూసుకెళ్తున్నాయి. అనేక దేశాల్లో పాజిటివ్ కేసులు.. దానికి అనుగుణంగా మరణాలు బెంబేలెత్తిస్తున్నాయి. కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తిని నివారించడంలో, మరణాలకు అడ్డుకట్ట వేయడంలో అగ్రదేశాలు సైతం చేతులు ఎత్తేశాయి. ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో కొత్తగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన కరోనా వైరస్ స్ట్రెయిన్ మరింత గుబులు పుట్టిస్తోంది.
1:27 PM, 27 Jun
PM Modi ensured free vaccination for all in the country but you (Rahul Gandhi) are spreading lies, misconceptions&putting people's lives in danger. While,PM spoke to villagers of Dulariya,counseled them to take vaccine&cleared their doubts regarding vaccination: Madhya Pradesh CM pic.twitter.com/BG8vdDiDgB
కరోనా విషయంలో రాహుల్ గాంధీ అబద్ధాలతో భయాందోళనలు సృష్టిస్తుంటే.. ప్రధాని మోడీ మాత్రం ప్రజలతో మాట్లాడుతూ వారిలో ధైర్యం నింపుతున్నారని మధ్యప్రదేశ్ సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ అన్నారు.
12:12 PM, 27 Jun
కేంద్ర పరిశ్రమలు, ఇంటర్నల్ ట్రేడ్ విభాగం(డీపీఐఐటీ) కార్యదర్శి గురుప్రసాద్ సేవలను ప్రధాని కొనియారు. కరోనా పోరాడుతూనే తన సేవలను కొనసాగించారని ప్రశంసించారు. కాగా, గురుప్రసాద్ మరణించడం బాధించిందని ప్రధాని అన్నారు.
11:56 AM, 27 Jun
తాను కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ రెండు డోసులు తీసుకున్నానని, తన తల్లి కూడా వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకున్నారని ప్రధాని మోడీ చెప్పారు.
11:55 AM, 27 Jun
శాస్త్రవేత్తలు ఎంతో పరిశోధనలు చేసి కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్లను తయారు చేశారు: ప్రధాని మోడీ
11:53 AM, 27 Jun
కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్పై వస్తున్న అపోహలను, పుకార్లను ఎవరూ నమ్మవద్దని.. అందరూ వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకోవాలని ప్రధాని మోడీ తెలిపారు.
11:38 AM, 27 Jun
The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat: PM Modi during #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/UfNtesa009
దేశ ప్రజలు కరోనాతో పారాడుతున్నారని, మనమంతా కలిసి కరోనాపై విజయం సాధిద్దామని ప్రధాని మోడీ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
11:36 AM, 27 Jun
మిల్కా సింగ్ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్న సమయంలో ఆయనతో మాట్లాడాను. దేశ క్రీడాకారుల్లో స్ఫూర్తి నింపాలని కోరినట్లు ప్రధాని మోడీ తెలిపారు. తప్పకుండా చేస్తానని మిల్కా హామీ ఇచ్చారని తెలిపారు. అయితే, కరోనా మహమ్మారి బారినపడి ఆయన ఇటీవల కన్నుమూశారని ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
11:35 AM, 27 Jun
When talking about the Olympics, how can we not remember Milkha Singh Ji. When he was hospitalised, I got a chance to speak to him, I had requested him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi during #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/xF3YYDi2uc
ఒలింపిక్స్ గురించి మాట్లాడుకున్నప్పుడు దిగ్గజ అథ్లెట్ మిల్కా సింగ్ను ఎలా మర్చిపోగలం: ప్రధాని మోడీ
11:34 AM, 27 Jun
Neha Goyal, member of India's Women's Hockey team. Her mother & sisters work at cycle manufacturing to run the family. Dipika Kumari's journey has also been full of ups & downs. Dipika is the only woman archer to represent India at Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Uv0Bsj3c06
నేహా గోయల్, దీపికా కుమారి, ప్రవీణ్ జాదవ్ లాంటి చాలా మంది క్రీడాకారులు పేద కుటుంబాల నుంచి వచ్చి సుదీర్ఘ పరిశ్రమతో తమ ప్రతిభను చాటుకున్నారని ప్రధాని చెప్పారు.
11:31 AM, 27 Jun
Every player going to Tokyo has had one’s own share of struggle, and years of toil. They are going not only for themselves but for the country. Friends, there are numerous such names, but in Mann Ki Baat, today I have been able to mention only a few: PM Modi during #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/vTKtGdOzLq
కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి చెందడాన్ని నివారించడానికి కేరళ ప్రభుత్వం వారాంతపు రోజుల్లో కఠినంగా లాక్డౌన్ను అమలు చేస్తోంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా రాజధాని తిరువనంతపురంలో బోసిపోయిన రహదారులు. రోడ్ల మీదకి వచ్చిన వారి గుర్తింపు కార్డులను తనిఖీ చేస్తోన్న పోలీసులు.
9:50 AM, 27 Jun
ఢిల్లీ
COVID19 | India reports 50,040 new cases in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 5,86,403. The country's rate recovery rate rises to 96.75% pic.twitter.com/C7EgtRRZz8
దేశంలో కొత్తగా 24 గంటల వ్యవధిలో 50,040 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు. యాక్టివ్ కేసులు ఆరు లక్షలకు దిగువగా నమోదయ్యాయి. వాటి సంఖ్య 5,86,403గా రికార్డయింది. పాజిటివిటీ రేటు 96.75గా రికార్డయినట్లు కేంద్రం వెల్లడించింది.
9:01 AM, 27 Jun
మిజోరాం
Mizoram's COVID19 case tally rises to 19,324 with 233 new infections reported in the last 24 hours; positivity rate at 6.51% pic.twitter.com/c3pUYnWdQE
ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రం మిజోరంలో కొత్తగా 233 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు. ఇప్పటిదాకా అక్కడ నమోదైన మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 19,324కు చేరింది. పాజిటివిటీ రేటు 6.51 శాతంగా నమోదైనట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
8:38 AM, 27 Jun
ఢిల్లీ
As per affidavit submitted by the Govt of India in Supreme Court, the projected availability of COVID19 vaccines from August'21 to Dec'21: Covishield-50 crore, Covaxin-40 crore, Bio E sub unit vaccine-30 crore, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine-5 crore, Sputnik V-10 crore; total 135 crore pic.twitter.com/mpDVizjefM
ఈ ఏడాది ఆగస్టు నుంచి డిసెంబర్ మధ్యకాలానికి మొత్తం 135 కోట్ల కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ డోసులు అందుబాటులో ఉంటాయని సుప్రీంకోర్టుకు అఫిడవిట్ను సమర్పించిన కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం. కోవిషీల్డ్,కోవాగ్జిన్ సహా కొత్తగా స్పుత్నిక్ వీ, బయోలాజికల్ ఇ సబ్ యూనిట్ వ్యాక్సిన్, జైడుస్ క్యాడిలా డీఎన్ఏ వ్యాక్సిన్ కూడా అందుబాటులో ఉంటుందని తెలియజేసింది.
7:46 AM, 27 Jun
మధ్యప్రదేశ్
Madhya Pradesh: Indore district administration has set up special centres to vaccinate women
"These centres are receiving very good response and will continue to function. In addition, we're planning to launch vaccination vans," CMHO Dr BS Saitya said yesterday pic.twitter.com/V08NUNW6B6
మహిళలకు కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాక్సిన్ అందజేయడానికి ప్రత్యేక సెంటర్లను నెలకొల్పిన ఇండోర్ అధికారులు. దీనికి మంచి స్పందన లభిస్తోందని తెలిపిన చీఫ్ మెడికల్ ఆఫీసర్ డాక్టర్ బీఎస్ సైత్య. వ్యాక్సినేషన్ వ్యాన్లను కూడా ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని భావిస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడి
7:33 AM, 27 Jun
ఢిల్లీ
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today pic.twitter.com/jz1KOMor9I
ఈ ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ రేడియో కార్యక్రమం `మన్ కీ బాత్`. అన్లాక్ ప్రక్రియ ప్రారంభం కావడం, కరోనా వైరస్ కేసుల తీవ్రత తగ్గుముఖం పట్టిన నేపథ్యంలో ఆయన ఏ అంశాలపై ప్రసంగిస్తారనేది ఆసక్తిగా మారింది.
4:46 PM, 26 Jun
West Bengal government forms an expert committee of four-member to examine the effect of fake vaccination & to take corrective actions. pic.twitter.com/qcwG9hHpaQ
ఫేక్ వ్యాక్సినేషన్ పై నిజనిజాలు తేల్చేందుకు నలుగురు సభ్యులతో కూడిన కమిటీ వేసిన పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ప్రభుత్వం
4:44 PM, 26 Jun
Due to the COVID situation in the country, we may shift the T20 World Cup scheduled in India to UAE. We are monitoring the situation closely. Health and safety of players are paramount for us. We will take the final call soon: BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah to ANI
— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 3, 2020
కరోనాపై అసత్య ప్రచారం చేస్తే కఠిన చర్యలు తప్పవు: తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం
3:59 PM, 3 Mar
ముందు జాగ్రత్తలు పాటించాలంటూ ప్రజలకు అర్థమయ్యేలా పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేసిన తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం
4:00 PM, 3 Mar
కరోనావైరస్పై మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలుసుకునేందుకు ప్రత్యేక హెల్ప్లైన్ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం: 040 24651119
4:21 PM, 3 Mar
కరోనావైరస్ విషయంలో అసత్య ప్రచారాలు చేస్తే కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటామని తెలంగాణ సర్కారు హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేసింది.
4:57 PM, 3 Mar
తల్లిదండ్రులకు కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ రావడంతో నోయిడాలోని ఓ పాఠశాలలోని 40 మంది విద్యార్థులనుఐసోలేషన్కు 28రోజులపాటు తరలించారు.
5:12 PM, 3 Mar
కరోనావైరస్ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న ట్విటర్ ఉద్యోగస్తులను తమ ఇళ్ల నుంచే పనిచేయాల్సిందిగా ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసిన యాజమాన్యం
5:17 PM, 3 Mar
దేశంలో ఆరో కరోనా కేసు నమోదు..జైపూర్లో ఇటలీ పర్యాటకుడిలో కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ లక్షణాలు
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
కరోనావైరస్ చికిత్స కోసం 25 హాస్పిటల్స్ను ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ఢిల్లీ ప్రభుత్వం
6:20 PM, 3 Mar
#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or.
ఫిబ్రవరి 25న వియన్నా నుంచి న్యూఢిల్లీకి ఎయిరిండియాలో ప్రయాణించిన ప్రయాణికుడికి సోకిన వైరస్. జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండాలంటూ ఎయిరిండియా హెచ్చరిక
7:00 PM, 3 Mar
Government of Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of #COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. pic.twitter.com/xnLfQOFwcg
ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలో ఆరుగురికి కరోనావైరస్ సోకినట్లు అనుమానం కలగడంతో వారిని ఢిల్లీలోని ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించి పరీక్షలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.
7:01 PM, 3 Mar
Government sources: 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of #Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
కరోనావైరస్ వ్యాపిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో
డైరెక్టరేట్ జనరల్ ఆఫ్ సివిల్ ఏవియేషన్ అన్ని దేశీయ విమానయాన సంస్థలకు మార్గదర్శకాలను విడుదల చేసింది.
8:16 PM, 3 Mar
Government of Karnataka: Till date, 560 travellers from #Coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 352 are under home isolation, 4 Chinese passengers have left the country and 3 are admitted in selected isolation hospital.
కర్ణాటకలో 356 మంది కరోనా అనుమానితులను అసోలేషన్లో ఉంచారు.
8:18 PM, 3 Mar
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: In the first phase, we took prompt action and controlled it well. We have to be very cautious as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of #Coronavirus. Our surveillance has to be continued strictly. pic.twitter.com/wGu72Yq90k
కరోనా వైరస్ పట్ల రాష్ట్ర వైద్య శాఖ అప్రమత్తంగా ఉందని, అనుమానితులకు వైద్య పరీక్షలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నామని కేరళ మంత్రి శైలజ తెలిపారు. కరోనా వైరస్ కట్టడికి అన్ని చర్యలు తీసుకుంటున్నామని తెలిపారు.
9:00 PM, 3 Mar
సికింద్రాబాద్ గాంధీ ఆస్పత్రిలో మరో ముగ్గురు కరోనా అనుమానితులు చేరారు. పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించిన అనంతరం నిర్ధారిస్తామని వైద్యులు తెలిపారు.
9:17 PM, 3 Mar
అలర్ట్.. అలర్ట్
Ministry of Health&Family Welfare: Travel restrictions imposed from yesterday were reviewed & shared with states. States were asked to monitor airport management in states in coordination with the concerned Airport Public Health Officers &Airport Managers for effective screening. https://t.co/DYYiioHhIQ
కరోనా వైరస్ నేపథ్యంలో రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వాలు అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని కేంద్ర వైద్యారోగ్యశాఖ సూచించింది. ఈ మేరకు విమానాశ్రయాల్లో స్క్రీనింగ్ పరీక్షలు పకడ్బందీగా చేపట్టాలని స్పష్టంచేసింది.
9:29 PM, 3 Mar
అప్రమత్తం..
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: In the first phase, we took prompt action and controlled it well. We have to be very cautious as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of #Coronavirus. Our surveillance has to be continued strictly. pic.twitter.com/wGu72Yq90k
కరోనా వైరస్ సోకిన ముగ్గురు కోలుకున్నారని.. దేశంలో మిగతా చోట్ల వైరస్ ప్రబలడంతో అప్రమత్తంగా ఉన్నామన్న కేరళ ఆరోగ్యశాఖ మంత్రి కేకే శైలజ
10:20 PM, 3 Mar
మీడియాపై చిందులు
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra in Hyderabad earlier today: Some sections of media are circulating false information that a person & his family have been tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, this is not true. https://t.co/lPrD740jVD
ఒక సెక్షన్ మీడియా సాఫ్ట్వేర్ ఇంజినీర్ కుటుంబానికి కూడా వైరస్ సోకిందని తప్పుడు ప్రచారం చేస్తోంది, ఇది సరికాదు.. తీరు మార్చుకోవాలని మంత్రి ఈటల రాజేందర్ ఫైర్
10:57 PM, 3 Mar
ఇటలీ పర్యాటకుడి భార్యకు కరోనా వైరస్, జైపూర్ ఆస్పత్రిలో నిర్వహించిన పరీక్షల్లో పాజిటివ్. ఏడుకు చేరిన కరోనాకేసులు
11:00 PM, 3 Mar
21 మందికి పరీక్షలు
Delhi: 21 Italian nationals were brought from a hotel in South Delhi to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla for preventive isolation today. Their samples have been taken for testing and results are awaited. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/6n3jR1QT4E
A 76 year old man from Kalaburagi who died on March 10 is the country's first Covid-19 fatality, with test results on Thursday confirming that he was infected. The man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and died when he was being brought from a Hyderabad hospital to Kalaburagi on March 10.