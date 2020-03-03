YouTube
    మోడీ మన్ కీ బాత్: వ్యాక్సిన్‌పై వస్తున్న పుకార్లను నమ్మవద్దు, కరోనా ఇంకా పోలేదు, మహమ్మారిపై విజయం సాధిద్ధాం

    By
    |

    బీజింగ్: ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ కరాళ నృత్యాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తోంది. మరణ మృదంగాన్ని మోగిస్తోంది. కరోనా ధాటికి ప్రపంచం మొత్తం కకావికలమౌతోంది. మరణాల సంఖ్య నానాటికీ పెరుగుతూనే పోతోంది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా బారిన పడి కన్నుమూసిన వారి సంఖ్య క్రమంగా 27 లక్షలను దాటాయి. గంటగంటకూ రాకెట్లా దూసుకెళ్తున్నాయి. అనేక దేశాల్లో పాజిటివ్ కేసులు.. దానికి అనుగుణంగా మరణాలు బెంబేలెత్తిస్తున్నాయి. కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తిని నివారించడంలో, మరణాలకు అడ్డుకట్ట వేయడంలో అగ్రదేశాలు సైతం చేతులు ఎత్తేశాయి. ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో కొత్తగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన కరోనా వైరస్ స్ట్రెయిన్ మరింత గుబులు పుట్టిస్తోంది.

    Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates In Telugu Across India Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:27 PM, 27 Jun
    కరోనా విషయంలో రాహుల్ గాంధీ అబద్ధాలతో భయాందోళనలు సృష్టిస్తుంటే.. ప్రధాని మోడీ మాత్రం ప్రజలతో మాట్లాడుతూ వారిలో ధైర్యం నింపుతున్నారని మధ్యప్రదేశ్ సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ అన్నారు.
    12:12 PM, 27 Jun
    కేంద్ర పరిశ్రమలు, ఇంటర్నల్ ట్రేడ్ విభాగం(డీపీఐఐటీ) కార్యదర్శి గురుప్రసాద్ సేవలను ప్రధాని కొనియారు. కరోనా పోరాడుతూనే తన సేవలను కొనసాగించారని ప్రశంసించారు. కాగా, గురుప్రసాద్ మరణించడం బాధించిందని ప్రధాని అన్నారు.
    11:56 AM, 27 Jun
    తాను కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ రెండు డోసులు తీసుకున్నానని, తన తల్లి కూడా వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకున్నారని ప్రధాని మోడీ చెప్పారు.
    11:55 AM, 27 Jun
    శాస్త్రవేత్తలు ఎంతో పరిశోధనలు చేసి కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్లను తయారు చేశారు: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:53 AM, 27 Jun
    కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్‌పై వస్తున్న అపోహలను, పుకార్లను ఎవరూ నమ్మవద్దని.. అందరూ వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకోవాలని ప్రధాని మోడీ తెలిపారు.
    11:38 AM, 27 Jun
    దేశ ప్రజలు కరోనాతో పారాడుతున్నారని, మనమంతా కలిసి కరోనాపై విజయం సాధిద్దామని ప్రధాని మోడీ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
    11:36 AM, 27 Jun
    మిల్కా సింగ్ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్న సమయంలో ఆయనతో మాట్లాడాను. దేశ క్రీడాకారుల్లో స్ఫూర్తి నింపాలని కోరినట్లు ప్రధాని మోడీ తెలిపారు. తప్పకుండా చేస్తానని మిల్కా హామీ ఇచ్చారని తెలిపారు. అయితే, కరోనా మహమ్మారి బారినపడి ఆయన ఇటీవల కన్నుమూశారని ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
    11:35 AM, 27 Jun
    ఒలింపిక్స్ గురించి మాట్లాడుకున్నప్పుడు దిగ్గజ అథ్లెట్ మిల్కా సింగ్‌ను ఎలా మర్చిపోగలం: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:34 AM, 27 Jun
    నేహా గోయల్, దీపికా కుమారి, ప్రవీణ్ జాదవ్ లాంటి చాలా మంది క్రీడాకారులు పేద కుటుంబాల నుంచి వచ్చి సుదీర్ఘ పరిశ్రమతో తమ ప్రతిభను చాటుకున్నారని ప్రధాని చెప్పారు.
    11:31 AM, 27 Jun
    ఒలింపిక్స్ క్రీడల్లో పాల్గొనే క్రీడాకారులు తమ లక్ష్యాన్ని చేరుకునేందుకు ఎంతో శ్రమిస్తారని, వారంతా తమ కృషిని తెలియజేయాలని ప్రధాని కోరారు. కొందరు ప్రముఖ క్రీడాకారుల పేర్లను ఆయన ప్రస్తావించారు.
    11:28 AM, 27 Jun
    దేశ ప్రజలందరూ కరోనా నిబంధనలు పాటిస్తూనే.. కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకోవాలి: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:27 AM, 27 Jun
    వర్షాకాలంలో వాటర్ కన్జర్వేషన్ కోసం నీటి గుంతలు తవ్వాలని సూచించారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    11:25 AM, 27 Jun
    కరోనా నుంచి రక్షణ పొందేందుకు అందరూ తప్పనిసరిగా వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకోవాలి: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:21 AM, 27 Jun
    కరోనా తగ్గిందని ప్రచారంతో అజాగ్రత్తగా ఉండొద్దు, మళ్లీ వ్యాపించే అవకాశం కూడా ఉంది: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:20 AM, 27 Jun
    కరోనా నుంచి రక్షణ పొందేందుకు రెండో మార్గం వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకోవడం: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:19 AM, 27 Jun
    ఒకటి కరోనా ప్రొటోకాల్ పాటించడం అంటే మాస్కులు ధరించడం, భౌతిక దూరం పాటించడం, శానిటైజ్ చేసుకోవడం లాంటివి తప్పకపాటించాలి: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:17 AM, 27 Jun
    కరోనా నుంచి ప్రాణాలను కాపాడుకోవాలంటే రెండు మార్గాలున్నాయి: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    11:15 AM, 27 Jun
    దేశంలోని అనేక గ్రామాల ప్రజలు వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకున్నారని,కరోనా నుంచి రక్షణ పొందుతున్నారని ప్రధాని మోడీ తెలిపారు.
    11:12 AM, 27 Jun
    గ్రామీణ ప్రాంతాల ప్రజలతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకున్నారా? లేదా? పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉందని ప్రధాని మోడీ అడిగి తెలుసుకుంటున్నారు.
    11:08 AM, 27 Jun
    ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ మన్ కీ బాత్ కార్యక్రమం ప్రారంభమైంది.
    10:19 AM, 27 Jun
    కేరళ
    కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి చెందడాన్ని నివారించడానికి కేరళ ప్రభుత్వం వారాంతపు రోజుల్లో కఠినంగా లాక్‌డౌన్‌ను అమలు చేస్తోంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా రాజధాని తిరువనంతపురంలో బోసిపోయిన రహదారులు. రోడ్ల మీదకి వచ్చిన వారి గుర్తింపు కార్డులను తనిఖీ చేస్తోన్న పోలీసులు.
    9:50 AM, 27 Jun
    ఢిల్లీ
    దేశంలో కొత్తగా 24 గంటల వ్యవధిలో 50,040 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు. యాక్టివ్ కేసులు ఆరు లక్షలకు దిగువగా నమోదయ్యాయి. వాటి సంఖ్య 5,86,403గా రికార్డయింది. పాజిటివిటీ రేటు 96.75గా రికార్డయినట్లు కేంద్రం వెల్లడించింది.
    9:01 AM, 27 Jun
    మిజోరాం
    ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రం మిజోరంలో కొత్తగా 233 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు. ఇప్పటిదాకా అక్కడ నమోదైన మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 19,324కు చేరింది. పాజిటివిటీ రేటు 6.51 శాతంగా నమోదైనట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
    8:38 AM, 27 Jun
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఈ ఏడాది ఆగస్టు నుంచి డిసెంబర్ మధ్యకాలానికి మొత్తం 135 కోట్ల కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ డోసులు అందుబాటులో ఉంటాయని సుప్రీంకోర్టుకు అఫిడవిట్‌ను సమర్పించిన కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం. కోవిషీల్డ్,కోవాగ్జిన్ సహా కొత్తగా స్పుత్నిక్ వీ, బయోలాజికల్ ఇ సబ్ యూనిట్ వ్యాక్సిన్, జైడుస్ క్యాడిలా డీఎన్ఏ వ్యాక్సిన్ కూడా అందుబాటులో ఉంటుందని తెలియజేసింది.
    7:46 AM, 27 Jun
    మధ్యప్రదేశ్
    మహిళలకు కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాక్సిన్ అందజేయడానికి ప్రత్యేక సెంటర్లను నెలకొల్పిన ఇండోర్ అధికారులు. దీనికి మంచి స్పందన లభిస్తోందని తెలిపిన చీఫ్ మెడికల్ ఆఫీసర్ డాక్టర్ బీఎస్ సైత్య. వ్యాక్సినేషన్ వ్యాన్లను కూడా ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని భావిస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడి
    7:33 AM, 27 Jun
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఈ ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ రేడియో కార్యక్రమం `మన్ కీ బాత్`. అన్‌లాక్ ప్రక్రియ ప్రారంభం కావడం, కరోనా వైరస్ కేసుల తీవ్రత తగ్గుముఖం పట్టిన నేపథ్యంలో ఆయన ఏ అంశాలపై ప్రసంగిస్తారనేది ఆసక్తిగా మారింది.
    4:46 PM, 26 Jun
    ఫేక్ వ్యాక్సినేషన్ పై నిజనిజాలు తేల్చేందుకు నలుగురు సభ్యులతో కూడిన కమిటీ వేసిన పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ప్రభుత్వం
    4:44 PM, 26 Jun
    దేశంలో కోవిడ్ పరిస్థితి దృష్ట్యా టీ20 ప్రపంచ కప్‌ను భారత్ నుంచి యూఏఈకి తరలించడంపై ఆలోచిస్తున్నాం. త్వరలోనే దీనిపై ఒక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంటాం: బీసీసీఐ సెక్రటరీ జైషా
    5:03 PM, 25 Jun
    మహారాష్ట్రలోని రత్నగిరి జిల్లాలో డెల్టా ప్లస్ వేరియంట్‌తో ఒక వృద్ధురాలు మృతి చెందడంతో అన్‌లాక్ ప్రక్రియపై ఆంక్షలు విధించిన ఉద్ధవ్ థాక్రే ప్రభుత్వం
    11:17 AM, 25 Jun
    భారత్‌లో గత 24 గంటల్లో 51667 కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు కాగా 1329 మంది మృతిచెందారు
    English summary
    A 76 year old man from Kalaburagi who died on March 10 is the country's first Covid-19 fatality, with test results on Thursday confirming that he was infected. The man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and died when he was being brought from a Hyderabad hospital to Kalaburagi on March 10.
