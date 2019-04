తీపికబురు! ఈ ఏడాది సాధారణ వర్షపాతం: ఎల్ నినో బలహీనం!

English summary

In its first long-range forecast for the south-west monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that the monsoons will be near-normal this year. M Rajeevan Nair, secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences, said India is going to have a near normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be near-normal. He said that over a long period average (LPA), they expect 96% rainfall of 89 cm. LPA is the average of rainfall between 1951 and 2000, which is 89 cm. Anything between 90-95 per cent of LPA falls under the "below normal" category. According to IMD's monsoon forecast, rainfall will be well distributed. The south-west monsoon makes its onset over India around May-end and is critical for the agriculture sector.