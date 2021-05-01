Five States Election
Results-2021
LIVE
Mamata Banerjee ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం: కార్యక్రమానికి కొద్ది మంది అతిథులకు మాత్రమే ఆహ్వానం

Mamata Banerjee ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం: కార్యక్రమానికి కొద్ది మంది అతిథులకు మాత్రమే ఆహ్వానం

పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌ 17వ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా త్రిణమూల్ అధినేత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా తృణమూల్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ భారీ మెజార్టీతో విజయం సాధించింది. ఆ పార్టీ 213 స్థానాల్లో విజయదుందుభి మోగించింది. ఇక బీజేపీ 77 స్థానాలతో ప్రధాన ప్రతిపక్ష పాత్ర పోషించనుంది. మమతా బెనర్జీ ప్రమాణస్వీకారం ఉదయం 10:45 నిమిషాలకు నిరాడంబరంగా రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో జరగనుంది. మమతా బెనర్జీతో పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ గవర్నర్ జగ్‌దీప్ ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేయించనున్నారు. కోవిడ్ నేపథ్యంలో చాలా తక్కువ మంది ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరు కానున్నారు. మమతా బెనర్జీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంకు సంబంధించి మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

Assembly election 2021 results tamil nadu kerala bengal assam puducherry live updates in telugu

9:52 AM
May 5, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
వరుసగా మూడోసారి బెంగాల్ సీఎంగా దీదీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం
9:51 AM
May 5, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
మరికాసేపట్లో బెంగాల్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్న మమతా బెనర్జీ
1:53 AM
May 3, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
బెంగాల్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో రాష్ట్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం బీజేపీ అధికార ప్రతినిధిగా వ్యవహరించిందని ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ ఆరోపించారు. ఒకవేళ ఈసీ గనుక బీజేపీకి సహకరించి ఉండకపోతే... ఆ పార్టీ 50 సీట్లు కూడా దాటి ఉండకపోయేది అన్నారు.
12:56 AM
May 3, 2021
కేరళ
కేరళలో మంత్రి కెకె శైలజ భారీ మెజారిటీతో విజయం సాధించారు. మట్టన్నూర్ అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి రికార్డు స్థాయిలో 67,013 ఓట్ల మెజారిటీతో ఆమె గెలుపొందారు. రాష్ట్రంలో ఇప్పటివరకూ ఇదే అత్యధిక మెజారిటీ కావడం విశేషం.
11:49 PM
May 2, 2021
తమిళనాడు
ఇప్పటివరకూ మొత్తం 147 స్థానాల్లో గెలుపొందిన డీఎంకే కూటమి మరో 13 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజలో కొనసాగుతోంది.
11:11 PM
May 2, 2021
మమతా బెనర్జీ, స్టాలిన్‌లకు అభినందనలు తెలిపిన సోనియాగాంధీ
10:29 PM
May 2, 2021
పుదుచ్చేరి
పుదుచ్చేరిలో ఎన్డీఏను గెలిపించిన ఓటర్లకు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ప్రజలకు సుపరిపాలన అందిస్తామని, వారి కలలను నెరవేరుస్తామని ప్రధాని భరోసా ఇచ్చారు.
10:18 PM
May 2, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
నందిగ్రామ్‌లో రీకౌంటింగ్ నిర్వహించాలంటూ కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల కమిషన్‌ కార్యాలయానికి లేఖ రాసిన తృణమూల్ కాంగ్రెస్. ఈ స్థానంలో మమతా బెనర్జీ తన సమీప ప్రత్యర్థి, బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి సువేందు అధికారి చేతిలో ఓడిపోయారు.
10:15 PM
May 2, 2021
అస్సాం
అస్సాం ప్రదేశ్ కాంగ్రెస్ కమిటీ అధ్యక్ష పదవికి రాజీనామా చేసిన రిపున్ బోరా. అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఓటమిపాలు కావడానికి నైతిక బాధ్యత వహిస్తూ రాజీనామా చేసినట్లు వెల్లడి.
10:09 PM
May 2, 2021
తమిళనాడు
డీఎంకే అధినేత ఎంకే స్టాలిన్‌కు అభినందనలు తెలిపిన దక్షిణాది సూపర్ స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్. రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా సుపరిపాలన అందించాలని, ప్రజల అకాంక్షలకు అనుగుణంగా పరిపాలన సాగించాలని కోరారు.
10:03 PM
May 2, 2021
ఢిల్లీ
డీఎంకే అధినేత ఎంకే స్టాలిన్‌కు ఫోన్ చేసి, అభినందనలు తెలిపిన అఖిల భారత కాంగ్రెస్ కమిటీ తాత్కాలిక అధినేత్రి సోనియాగాంధీ. ప్రజల అకాంక్షలకు అనుగుణంగా పరిపాలన సాగించాలని ఆమె అకాంక్షించారు.
10:01 PM
May 2, 2021
కేరళ
కాళకూట్టం నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి విజయం సాధించిన ఎల్డీఎఫ్ అభ్యర్థి, మంత్రి కడకంపల్లి సురేంద్రన్
9:49 PM
May 2, 2021
సువేందు అధికారి వాహనంపై రాళ్ల దాడి
9:47 PM
May 2, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
కోవిడ్ పై పోరు తొలికర్తవ్యం అన్న మమతా బెనర్జీ
9:46 PM
May 2, 2021
నందిగ్రామ్‌లో రీకౌంటింగ్ ప్రారంభం
9:40 PM
May 2, 2021
సౌత్ కోయంబత్తూరు నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి పోటీ చేసిన కమల్ హాసన్.. బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థిని వనతి శ్రీనివాసన్ చేతిలో ఓటమి చవి చూశారు.
9:18 PM
May 2, 2021
దిన్హత నియోజకవర్గం అభివృద్ధి కోసం పనిచేస్తా: బీజేపీ నుంచి విజయం సాధించిన నితీష్ ప్రామాణిక్
8:50 PM
May 2, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
ఎన్నికల సంస్కరణలు రావాలని డిమాండ్ చేసిన సీఎం మమతా
8:37 PM
May 2, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన మమతా బెనర్జీకి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన ఆ రాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్ జగ్‌దీప్ ధన్‌కర్. రేపు గవర్నర్‌ను కలవనున్న దీదీ
8:27 PM
May 2, 2021
ఒడిషా
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఘన విజయాన్ని సాధించిన మమతా బెనర్జీకి ఒడిశా ముఖ్యమంత్రి నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. అద్బుత పోరాట పటిమను ప్రదర్శించారని ప్రశంసించారు.
8:26 PM
May 2, 2021
ఒడిషా
అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన పినరయి విజయన్ (కేరళ), శర్బానంద సొనొవాల్ (అస్సాం), ఎంకే స్టాలిన్ (తమిళనాడు)లకు ఒడిశా ముఖ్యమంత్రి నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
8:24 PM
May 2, 2021
ఢిల్లీ
బీజేపీని గెలిపించిన అస్సామీయులకు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ కృతజ్ఙతలు తెలిపారు. అస్సాం అభివృద్ధి పార్టీ కట్టుబడి ఉందని చెప్పారు.పార్టీ విజయం కోసం పనిచేసిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ ఆయన ధన్యవాదాలు చెప్పారు.
8:19 PM
May 2, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
నందిగ్రామ్ ఓటర్లు తనకు ఓటు వేసినందుకు బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి సువేందు అధికారి కృతజ్ఙతలు తెలిపారు. నియోజకవర్గం అభివృద్ధికి కట్టుబడి ఉంటానని, ప్రజలకు అందుబాటులో ఉంటానని అన్నారు. తనపై పెట్టుకున్న నమ్మకాన్ని వమ్ము చేయనని చెప్పారు.
8:15 PM
May 2, 2021
కేరళ
గత అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల కన్నా ఈ సారి ఎల్డీఎఫ్ మెరుగైన ఫలితాలను సాధించింది. పినరయి విజయన్ ప్రభుత్వ పనితీరు, ప్రకృతి వైపరీత్యాలు, కరోనా వైరస్ సంక్షోభ ప్రభావాన్ని సమర్ధవంతంగా ఎదుర్కొనడం, సంక్షేమ పథకాల అమలును చూసి, కేరళ ప్రజలు ఎల్డీఎఫ్‌కు పట్టం కట్టారని సీపీఎం పొలిట్‌బ్యూరో పేర్కొంది.
8:10 PM
May 2, 2021
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌లో ఎదురైన ఫలితాలను సమీక్షించుకుంటామని, ఆత్మవిమర్శ చేసుకుంటామని సీపీఎం పొలిట్‌బ్యూరో పేర్కొంది. ప్రజల అకాంక్షలు, మనోభావాలకు అనుగుణంగా పార్టీని క్షేత్రస్థాయి నుంచి నిర్మించుకుంటామని స్పష్టం చేసింది.
8:08 PM
May 2, 2021
కేరళ
ఎల్డీఎఫ్ ఘన విజయం సాధించడాన్ని సీపీఎం పొలిట్‌బ్యూరో పినరయి విజయన్ నాయకత్వాన్ని ప్రశంసించింది. ఎల్డీఎఫ్ పట్ల మరోసారి విశ్వాసం కనపరిచినందుకు మలయాళీలకు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలియచేసింది.
7:59 PM
May 2, 2021
ఢిల్లీ
మమతా బెనర్జీకి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన కేంద్ర ఆర్థికమంత్రి నిర్మల సీతారామన్.
7:58 PM
May 2, 2021
ఢిల్లీ
మమతా బెనర్జీకి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ
7:54 PM
May 2, 2021
కర్నాటక
బెళగావి లోక్‌సభ ఉప ఎన్నికలో కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థి సతీష్ జార్కిహోళిపై 5,240 ఓట్ల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించిన బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థిని మంగళ సురేష్ అంగడి. రైల్వే శాఖ సహాయ మంత్రి, స్థానిక ఎంపీ సురేష్ అంగడి కన్నుమూతతో ఈ స్థానానికి ఉప ఎన్నికను నిర్వహించారు.
7:50 PM
May 2, 2021
ఢిల్లీ
తమిళనాడు అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఎన్డీఏ కూటమి పార్టీకి ఓటు వేసిన ప్రతి ఓటరుకు, పార్టీ కోసం శ్రమించిన ప్రతి నాయకుడు, కార్యకర్తలకు ప్రధానమంత్రి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.
READ MORE