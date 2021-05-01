Mamata Banerjee ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం: కార్యక్రమానికి కొద్ది మంది అతిథులకు మాత్రమే ఆహ్వానం

పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ 17వ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా త్రిణమూల్ అధినేత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా తృణమూల్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ భారీ మెజార్టీతో విజయం సాధించింది. ఆ పార్టీ 213 స్థానాల్లో విజయదుందుభి మోగించింది. ఇక బీజేపీ 77 స్థానాలతో ప్రధాన ప్రతిపక్ష పాత్ర పోషించనుంది. మమతా బెనర్జీ ప్రమాణస్వీకారం ఉదయం 10:45 నిమిషాలకు నిరాడంబరంగా రాజ్భవన్లో జరగనుంది. మమతా బెనర్జీతో పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ గవర్నర్ జగ్దీప్ ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేయించనున్నారు. కోవిడ్ నేపథ్యంలో చాలా తక్కువ మంది ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరు కానున్నారు. మమతా బెనర్జీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంకు సంబంధించి మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin over phone and congratulated them for their victory in assembly polls pic.twitter.com/97kbMvdLze— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
I thank the people of Puducherry for blessing NDA. We are humbled to serve the people and fulfil their dreams. Our Karyakartas made outstanding efforts to work among the people and elaborate on our agenda of good governance: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Trinamool Congress writes to Chief Electoral office, West Bengal for, "immediate re-counting of votes in Nandigram AC 210 and postal ballots." pic.twitter.com/BKCpdzrMf2— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
the Assam Assembly Election 2021: Ripun Bora
Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran wins from Kazhakkoottam constituency, as per Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Victory is victory. I am thankful to everyone in the constituency. I will work for the development of the constituency: Nisith Pramanik, BJP candidate from Dinhata constituency on winning the seat. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/YNQS2H7hpY— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Congratulated Mamata Banerjee's party win in West Bengal assembly elections. Tomorrow at 7 PM, CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhawan: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to Mamata Banerjee Ji on TMC winning the #WestBengalAssemblyElection for a third consecutive time. I am sure under your leadership the state will scale new heights. Best wishes: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and DMK chief MK Stalin on their parties' victory in the Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/CeQVkJLZQc— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
The people of Assam have again blessed the NDA’s development agenda & the pro-people track record of our Government in the state. I thank the people of Assam for the blessings. I appreciate the hard work of NDA Karyakartas & their untiring efforts in serving the people: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/TqbBMogMx1— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
My sincere thanks to great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings& support&for choosing me as their representative & MLA from Nandigram. It's my never-ending commitment to be of service to them & working for their welfare. I'm truly grateful: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/wnq6LTwp1l— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 2, 2021
I’m happy to congratulate Mamata ji and the people of West Bengal for soundly defeating the BJP.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2021
Karnataka: BJP candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi defeats Satish Jarkiholi of Congress by 5240 votes in Belagavi parliamentary by-poll, according to Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hardwork.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021