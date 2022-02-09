Manipur Polls 2022: ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రంలో బీజేపీ పట్టు నిలుపుకుంటుందా.. బరిలో సీఎం బీరేన్ సింగ్
ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రం మణిపూర్లో తొలి విడత పోలింగ్కు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. సోమవారం ఫిబ్రవరి 28వ తేదీన మణిపూర్ ప్రజలు తొలి విడతలో భాగంగా ఓటు వేయనున్నారు. ఇందుకోసం ఈసీ సర్వం సిద్దం చేసింది. శనివారం సాయంత్రంతో తొలివిడత ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం ముగిసింది.ఈశాన్య భారతంపై కన్నేసిన బీజేపీ ఈ సారి కూడా గట్టి విశ్వాసంతో ఉంది. ఇక ఆరుపార్టీలతో కలిసిన కాంగ్రెస్ కూడా అధికారం కోసం తాపత్రయపడుతోంది.
ఇక తొలి విడత ఎన్నికల్లో కొందరు కీలక వ్యక్తులు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. ఇందులో సీఎం ఎన్ బీరేన్ సింగ్ కూడా ఉన్నారు. అయితే ఈ సారి మాత్రం ఎంతో మంది ఆయా పార్టీల నుంచి స్టార్ క్యాంపెయినర్లుగా వ్యవహరించినప్పటికీ ఆ పార్టీల హైకమాండ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అభ్యర్థులను ఇంకా ప్రకటించకపోవడం ఒక్కింత ఆసక్తి కలిగించే అంశంగా మారింది. కాంగ్రెస్ నుంచి ఒక్రామ్ ఇబోబిసింగ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అభ్యర్థిగా ఉండే అవకాశాలున్నాయంటూ ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. ఇదంతా ఇలా ఉంటే ఎన్నికలకు ముందు మణిపూర్లో బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటన చోటుచేసుకోవడంతో గట్టి భద్రతను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది ఈసీ. ఇక పోలింగ్కు సంబంధించి మినిట్ -టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ends, counting on March 10— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
53.93% voter turnout recorded till 5pm pic.twitter.com/EdibDUplIq
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/1DZdb9GtU0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
53.98 % voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/uAuuEulrHr— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/6uGtK3wiwT— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
UP | When these Pariwarwadis (SP) were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for development of UP. But in the last five years, the double engine government has tried sincerely for the development of Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/G4PvDqM2nC— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
UP | When these Pariwarwadis (SP) were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for development of UP. But in the last five years, the double engine government has tried sincerely for the development of Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/G4PvDqM2nC— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
We have seen how much people have stooped low in Indian politics but when in Kashi prayers for my death were done, I felt elated. This meant that till my death neither I will leave Kashi nor its people will leave me: PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/bwlFRxeCoh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | I announced from the Red Fort that the benefits of public welfare schemes should reach 100% of the beneficiaries. When this happens, there will be no possibility of appeasement, no discrimination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/6mgEXPZoDn— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people gathered for a public rally in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/IexigSRtpv— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Mubashar Azad, nephew of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, joined BJP at the party’s headquarters at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu pic.twitter.com/yLGqr3Gh0e— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022
46.28 % voters turnout recorded till 3 pm in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Hq2r00Eqj9— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Some time ago, I laid foundation stones of 9 medical colleges in UP including Deoria's Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College. This medical college could have been constructed before, but these 'Pariwardis' never prioritized you: PM Modi in Deoria, UP pic.twitter.com/5aUTZW5SWr— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
We have made 18 new medical colleges in the state, and (construction) work underway in 20. We also set up AIIMS in Gorakhpur. We are also trying that the poor children get to study medical, engineering in their own language: PM Modi in Deoria, UP pic.twitter.com/o73q6Ruw8m— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Some time ago, I laid foundation stones of 9 medical colleges in UP including Deoria's Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College. This medical college could have been constructed before, but these 'Pariwardis' never prioritized you: PM Modi in Deoria, UP pic.twitter.com/5aUTZW5SWr— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
This election is between 'Rashtravadis and Parivarwadis'...Remember how you had to take your vehicles to Gorakhpur in medical emergencies because the then govt didn't pay any heed to people's medical needs here. Many innocent kids died due to brain fever...: PM Modi in Deoria, UP pic.twitter.com/usmqOX3IDx— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022