ట్రెండింగ్ సినీ పెద్దలు పవన్ కు మద్దతుగా లేరు #RussiaUkraineCrisis Bheemla Nayak Collections Bheemla Nayak ఇషాన్ కిషన్‌కు సీరియస్..
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    Manipur Polls 2022: ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రంలో బీజేపీ పట్టు నిలుపుకుంటుందా.. బరిలో సీఎం బీరేన్ సింగ్

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రం మణిపూర్‌లో తొలి విడత పోలింగ్‌కు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. సోమవారం ఫిబ్రవరి 28వ తేదీన మణిపూర్ ప్రజలు తొలి విడతలో భాగంగా ఓటు వేయనున్నారు. ఇందుకోసం ఈసీ సర్వం సిద్దం చేసింది. శనివారం సాయంత్రంతో తొలివిడత ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం ముగిసింది.ఈశాన్య భారతంపై కన్నేసిన బీజేపీ ఈ సారి కూడా గట్టి విశ్వాసంతో ఉంది. ఇక ఆరుపార్టీలతో కలిసిన కాంగ్రెస్ కూడా అధికారం కోసం తాపత్రయపడుతోంది.

    ఇక తొలి విడత ఎన్నికల్లో కొందరు కీలక వ్యక్తులు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. ఇందులో సీఎం ఎన్‌ బీరేన్ సింగ్‌ కూడా ఉన్నారు. అయితే ఈ సారి మాత్రం ఎంతో మంది ఆయా పార్టీల నుంచి స్టార్ క్యాంపెయినర్లుగా వ్యవహరించినప్పటికీ ఆ పార్టీల హైకమాండ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అభ్యర్థులను ఇంకా ప్రకటించకపోవడం ఒక్కింత ఆసక్తి కలిగించే అంశంగా మారింది. కాంగ్రెస్ నుంచి ఒక్రామ్ ఇబోబిసింగ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అభ్యర్థిగా ఉండే అవకాశాలున్నాయంటూ ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. ఇదంతా ఇలా ఉంటే ఎన్నికలకు ముందు మణిపూర్‌లో బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటన చోటుచేసుకోవడంతో గట్టి భద్రతను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది ఈసీ. ఇక పోలింగ్‌కు సంబంధించి మినిట్‌ -టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:54 PM, 27 Feb
    సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు 53.93 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    6:54 PM, 27 Feb
    యూపీలో ముగిసిన 5వ విడత పోలింగ్
    6:35 PM, 27 Feb
    యూపీలో 5 గంటల వరకు 53.98 శాతం పోలింగ్
    6:23 PM, 27 Feb
    కాశీ ఆలయంలో ప్రధాని మోడీ
    6:10 PM, 27 Feb
    విశ్వనాథుడి సన్నిధిలో మోడీ
    6:04 PM, 27 Feb
    యూపీలో సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు 53.98 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    6:03 PM, 27 Feb
    కాశీ విశ్వనాథుడి ఆలయంలో ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ ప్రత్యేక పూజలు
    5:57 PM, 27 Feb
    కాంగ్రెస్, ఎస్పీపై మోడీ విసుర్లు.
    5:41 PM, 27 Feb
    5:41 PM, 27 Feb
    5:40 PM, 27 Feb
    కాశీతో మమేకం అయ్యాను.. చనిపోయే వరకు వదిలిపెట్టా: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    5:34 PM, 27 Feb
    అభివృద్దే తమ ప్రధాన ఎజెండా.. వారణాసి బహిరంగ సభలో మోడీ
    5:19 PM, 27 Feb
    బీజేపీలో చేరిన గులాం నబీ ఆజాద్ మేనల్లుడు ముబసర్ ఆజాద్
    5:06 PM, 27 Feb
    ఎస్పీజీ భద్రత నడుమ.. ప్రత్యేక వాహనంలో జనంలో మోడీ ర్యాలీ
    5:03 PM, 27 Feb
    వారణాసిలో పబ్లిక్ ర్యాలీలో పాల్గొన్న ప్రధాని మోడీ
    4:41 PM, 27 Feb
    4:27 PM, 27 Feb
    5 రాష్ట్రాల ఎన్నికల వేళ కీలక పరిణామం.. బీజేపీలో చేరిన గులాం నబీ ఆజాద్ మేనల్లుడు ముబసర్ ఆజాద్
    4:21 PM, 27 Feb
    కుటుంబపాలనలో అభివృద్ది శూన్యం: మోడీ
    4:14 PM, 27 Feb
    యోగి సర్కార్ సంక్షేమ కార్యక్రమాలు చేపట్టింది: మోడీ
    4:08 PM, 27 Feb
    యూపీ డెవలప్ తమకు ముఖ్యం: మోడీ
    3:55 PM, 27 Feb
    3 గంటల వరకు 46.28 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    3:49 PM, 27 Feb
    3:41 PM, 27 Feb
    బీజేపీ తప్ప యూపీని పట్టించుకున్న నాథుడే లేడు: మోడీ
    3:36 PM, 27 Feb
    ప్రాంతీయ భాషలో మెడిసిన్, ఇంజినీరింగ్ చేసే వెసులుబాటు కల్పిస్తాం: మోడీ
    3:27 PM, 27 Feb
    3:26 PM, 27 Feb
    యూపీలో 9 మెడికల్ కాలేజీలకు పునాది రాయి వేశాం: ప్రధాని మోడీ
    3:24 PM, 27 Feb
    కుటుంబవాదీ వర్సెస్ జాతీయవాదీల మధ్య ఎన్నిక జరుగుతుంది, రాహుల్ గాంధీపై మోడీ ఫైర్
    3:15 PM, 27 Feb
    విపక్షాలపై మోడీ విసుర్లు
    3:07 PM, 27 Feb
    కుటుంబవాదీ వర్సెస్ జాతీయవాదీల మధ్య ఎన్నిక జరుగుతుంది: మోడీ
    3:01 PM, 27 Feb
    ఇచ్చిన హామీలే నెరవేర్చరని అఖిలేష్ ఫైర్
    Read more about:

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

    English summary
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.
