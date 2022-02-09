Manipur Polls 2022: రెండవ విడత పోలింగ్కు సర్వం సిద్ధం.. మాజీ సీఎం ఇబోబి సింగ్కు కీలకం
ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రం మణిపూర్లో రెండవ విడత పోలింగ్కు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. శనివారం మార్చి 5వ తేదీన మణిపూర్ ప్రజలు రెండో విడతలో భాగంగా ఓటు వేయనున్నారు. ఇందుకోసం ఈసీ సర్వం సిద్దం చేసింది. గురువారం సాయంత్రంతో రెండవ విడత ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం ముగిసింది.ఈశాన్య భారతంపై కన్నేసిన బీజేపీ ఈ సారి కూడా గట్టి విశ్వాసంతో ఉంది. ఇక ఆరుపార్టీలతో కలిసిన కాంగ్రెస్ కూడా అధికారం కోసం తాపత్రయపడుతోంది.
ఇక రెండవ విడత ఎన్నికల్లో కొందరు కీలక వ్యక్తులు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. ఇందులో మాజీ సీఎం కాంగ్రెస్ నేత ఇబోబీ సింగ్ ఉన్నారు. ఈయనతో పాటు మాజీ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం గైఖంగామ్, మంత్రులు లెట్పావ్ హావ్కిప్, లోసి దిఖో, అవాంగ్బో న్యూమాయ్లు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. రెండవ దశ ఎన్నికలు బీజేపీ మరియు నాగాపీపుల్స్ ఫ్రంట్ మధ్య ప్రత్యక్ష యుద్దమే జరగనుంది. కొన్ని చోట్ల ముక్కోణపు పోటీ నెలకొంటోంది. మొత్తం 22 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో రెండవ దశ పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. పోలింగ్ కోసం గట్టి భద్రతను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది ఈసీ. ఇక పోలింగ్కు సంబంధించి మినిట్ -టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
