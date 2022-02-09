YouTube
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    Manipur Polls 2022: రెండవ విడత పోలింగ్‌కు సర్వం సిద్ధం.. మాజీ సీఎం ఇబోబి సింగ్‌కు కీలకం

    ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రం మణిపూర్‌లో రెండవ విడత పోలింగ్‌కు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. శనివారం మార్చి 5వ తేదీన మణిపూర్ ప్రజలు రెండో విడతలో భాగంగా ఓటు వేయనున్నారు. ఇందుకోసం ఈసీ సర్వం సిద్దం చేసింది. గురువారం సాయంత్రంతో రెండవ విడత ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం ముగిసింది.ఈశాన్య భారతంపై కన్నేసిన బీజేపీ ఈ సారి కూడా గట్టి విశ్వాసంతో ఉంది. ఇక ఆరుపార్టీలతో కలిసిన కాంగ్రెస్ కూడా అధికారం కోసం తాపత్రయపడుతోంది.

    ఇక రెండవ విడత ఎన్నికల్లో కొందరు కీలక వ్యక్తులు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. ఇందులో మాజీ సీఎం కాంగ్రెస్ నేత ఇబోబీ సింగ్‌ ఉన్నారు. ఈయనతో పాటు మాజీ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం గైఖంగామ్, మంత్రులు లెట్‌పావ్ హావ్‌కిప్, లోసి దిఖో, అవాంగ్‌బో న్యూమాయ్‌లు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. రెండవ దశ ఎన్నికలు బీజేపీ మరియు నాగాపీపుల్స్ ఫ్రంట్ మధ్య ప్రత్యక్ష యుద్దమే జరగనుంది. కొన్ని చోట్ల ముక్కోణపు పోటీ నెలకొంటోంది. మొత్తం 22 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో రెండవ దశ పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. పోలింగ్ కోసం గట్టి భద్రతను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది ఈసీ. ఇక పోలింగ్‌కు సంబంధించి మినిట్‌ -టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    11:57 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ఆరో విడత 55.79 శాతం పోలింగ్ జరిగింది
    6:55 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ముగిసిన ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్
    6:10 PM, 3 Mar
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీకి ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్‌లో భాగంగా సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు 53.31 పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    5:39 PM, 3 Mar
    మార్చి 7వ తేదీన ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివరి విడత పోలింగ్
    5:05 PM, 3 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో మరో గంటలో ముగియనున్న పోలింగ్. ఆరు గంటల్లోపు క్యూలైన్లో నిల్చున్న వారికి ఓటు వేసే అవకాశం
    4:14 PM, 3 Mar
    రెండో విడత పోలింగ్‌కు ముందు మణిపూర్‌లోని కక్చింగ్ కునౌలో బీజేపీ కాంగ్రెస్ కార్యకర్తల మధ్య ఘర్షణ. ధ్వంసమైన వాహనాలు
    4:09 PM, 3 Mar
    మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల సమయానికి 46.70 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    4:08 PM, 3 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్
    3:10 PM, 3 Mar
    ఏడవ విడత ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో భాగంగా చందౌలీలో ప్రధాని మోదీ బహిరంగ సభ
    2:59 PM, 3 Mar
    మణిపూర్ రెండవ దశ ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా పోలింగ్ ప్రాంతాలకు వెళ్లేందుకు సిద్ధమైన భద్రతా సిబ్బంది
    2:53 PM, 3 Mar
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో మధ్యాహ్నం 1గంట సమయానికి 36.33శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    2:34 PM, 3 Mar
    సెల్ఫీ పాయింట్ల వద్ద సెల్ఫీ తీసుకుంటున్న తొలిసారి ఓటు వేసిన యువత.
    2:21 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ప్రచారం సందర్భంగా మమతా బెనర్జీపై బీజేపీపై విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.
    2:18 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలోని వారణాసిలో అఖిలేష్ యాదవ్ నాయకత్వంలోని సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీకి మద్దతుగా ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం నిర్వహించిన టీఎంసీ అధినేత్రి, పశ్చిమబెంగాల్ సీఎం మమతా బెనర్జీ.
    2:14 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ఆరో విడత ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ కాస్త మందగించింది.
    2:01 PM, 3 Mar
    కరోనా మహమ్మారి సమయంలో పేద ప్రజలకు ఉచిత రేషన్ ధాన్యాలు ఇచ్చి అండగా ఉన్నామని, అలాగే ఉచిత వ్యాక్సిన్ కూడా ఇస్తున్నామని యూపీ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో మోడీ అన్నారు.
    1:50 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీ ఆరో దశ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌లో గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటల వరకు 36.33 శాతం ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    1:45 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ఓ వైపు ఆరో దశ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుండగా.. ఏడో దశ ఎన్నికల కోసం ప్రచారం నిర్వహించారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    1:26 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో 6వ దశ ఎన్నికల్లో తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకునేందుకు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు చేరుకుంటున్న వృద్ధులు, దివ్యాంగులు.
    1:06 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో 6వ దశ ఎన్నికల్లో పలు చోట్ల ఈవీఎంలు మొరయించినట్లు ఫిర్యాదులు రావడంతో ఎన్నికల అధికారులు తక్షణమే స్పందించి తగిన చర్యలు తీసుకున్నారు.
    1:00 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో 6వ దశ ఎన్నికలు ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్నాయి.
    12:34 PM, 3 Mar
    ఆరవ దశ పోలింగ్‌లో పది జిల్లాలోని 57 నియోజకవర్గాల ప్రజలు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవాలని బీఎస్పీ అధినేత్రి మాయావతి పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
    12:18 PM, 3 Mar
    పది జిల్లాల్లోని 57 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో జరుగుతన్న అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు వేసేందుకు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల వద్ద భారీగా ప్రజలు చేరుకుంటున్నారు.
    12:03 PM, 3 Mar
    ఈవీఎంలకు సంబంధించిన ఫిర్యాదులపై తక్షణమే స్పందించి తగిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటున్నామని ఎన్నికల అధికారి తెలిపారు.
    11:51 AM, 3 Mar
    గురువారం ఉదయం 11 గంటల వరకు యూపీ ఆరో దశ ఎన్నికల్లో 21.79 శాతం ఓటింగ్ నమోదైందని ఎన్నికల అధికారి తెలిపారు.
    11:41 AM, 3 Mar
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ఎన్నికల ఆరో దశలో 57 స్థానాలకు ఎన్నికలు జరుగుతున్నాయి.
    11:25 AM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ఆరో దశ ఎన్నికలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు వెళ్లి ప్రజలు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.
    11:05 AM, 3 Mar
    కుషీనగర్: ఇటీవలే బీజేపీలో చేరిన కేంద్ర మాజీ మంత్రి ఆర్పీఎన్ సింగ్ ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఆరో విడతలో ఓటు వేశారు.
    10:54 AM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ఆరో దశ ఎన్నికలు ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల వద్ద ప్రజలు బారులు తీరారు.
    10:36 AM, 3 Mar
    ఆరో దశ ఎన్నికల్లో తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటున్న పార్టీల నేతలు.
