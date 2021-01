రైతుల పోరాటానికి మద్దతుగా మావోయిస్ట్ ల లేఖ .. మోడీ వల్లే వ్యవసాయ రంగ సంక్షోభమన్న మావోలు

English summary

CPI Maoists Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) extended its support to the agitating farmers in the country in protest against the agricultural Acts brought by the BJP government led by prime minister Narendra Modi. Maoists released a letter on the name of its AOBSZC secretary Ganeshwhich alleged that Indian economy is facing severe agricultural sector crisis that has never occurred in the country. He accused that the green revolution concept and also globalisation policies by the governments in the past seven decades have not given any security to the farmers in the country.