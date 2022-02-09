పంజాబ్ రైతులు ఎవరి వైపు: యూపీ మూడో దశకు పోలింగ్..సర్వం సిద్ధం
ఫిబ్రవరి 20వ తేదీన పంజాబ్ రాష్ట్రం ఓటెత్తనుంది. తొలిసారిగా ఈసీ విడుదల చేసిన షెడ్యూల్ ప్రకారం ఫిబ్రవరి 14న పోలింగ్ జరగాల్సి ఉంది. అయితే కొన్ని కారణాలతో పోలింగ్ ఫిబ్రవరి 20కి వాయిదా పడింది. ఇక ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్లో ఇప్పటికే రెండు విడతల పోలింగ్ ముగియగా ఆదివారం మూడో విడత పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. మొత్తం 55 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. అఖిలేష్ యాదవ్ పోటీలో ఉన్న ఖర్హాల్ స్థానంకు కూడా ఈ మూడో విడతలోనే పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది.
పంజాబ్ రాష్ట్రంలో 117 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలుండగా అన్నిటికీ ఒకే విడతలో పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. మార్చి 10వ తేదీన ఫలితాలు వెలువడుతాయి. పంజాబ్లో ఈ సారి ఆప్ గట్టిపోటీనిస్తోంది. శుక్రవారం నాటికి ప్రచారం ముగిసింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా నేతల మాటల యుద్ధం తీవ్రంగా కొనసాగింది. కేంద్రం తీసుకొచ్చిన సాగుచట్టాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా నిరసన తెలపడంలో పంజాబ్ రైతులు ముందుండి ఉద్యమం నడిపించారు. ఎట్టకేలకు కేంద్రం దిగొచ్చి సాగు చట్టాలను రద్దు చేస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే పంజాబ్ ఎన్నికలు అందరి దృష్టిని ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. రెండు రాష్ట్రాలకు సంబంధించిన పోలింగ్పై మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Phagwara, Punjab#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Ce2P0mydQj— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
#WATCH | During the 2014 elections...they (Congress) stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because their 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) was going visit in another corner of Punjab: PM Modi in Punjab pic.twitter.com/OVsCqNLnT9— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Assam BJP Mahila Morcha files complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Dispur Police Station— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
In his tweet, he wrote 'Gujarat to West Bengal' & didn't mention our north-eastern states, he does not consider it a part of India: Angoorlata Deka, Assam BJP Mahila Morcha Pres pic.twitter.com/ISzKgHgAp1
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after conclusion of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections; visuals from a polling booth in Rampur Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/HddSEPITJg— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/NUcf2Pn3Em
Goa recorded 75.29% voter turnout and Uttarakhand 59.37% till 5 pm, shows Election Commission data— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Uttar Pradesh witnessed 60.44% voting in the second phase of Assembly elections
#WATCH | Congress removed former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh when it couldn't run govt with remote control: PM Modi during the first public rally in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/EA4KRx0Avo— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Some people who are expert at getting liquor shops opened in every street have come to Punjab as well, they want to handover Punjab to drug mafias: PM Modi in Jalandhar— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi-led BJP delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
"Recently, a Congress leader said a Hindu can never become CM of Punjab. It's an attempt to give a communal colour to the election. We have filed a complaint in this regard," he says pic.twitter.com/tEqlHAucWw
23 lakh Punjab farmers are getting PM Kisan payment directly in their accounts. Punjab has seen that we had made an SIT to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but Congress has always given the accused top positions in the party: PM Modi in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/g71wqqVYXQ— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
We provided pesticides & fertilizers at a lower rate than the global market. We'll work on natural & organic farming. They (Congress) raised questions on our Army: PM Modi in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/buuoq4pJyn— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
We respected federalism. Former CM of Punjab Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre according to federalism. NDA will form govt in Punjab; 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts: PM Modi in Punjab pic.twitter.com/bXZMpQffrY— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022