పంజాబ్ రైతులు ఎవరి వైపు: యూపీ మూడో దశకు పోలింగ్..సర్వం సిద్ధం

పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    ఫిబ్రవరి 20వ తేదీన పంజాబ్ రాష్ట్రం ఓటెత్తనుంది. తొలిసారిగా ఈసీ విడుదల చేసిన షెడ్యూల్ ప్రకారం ఫిబ్రవరి 14న పోలింగ్ జరగాల్సి ఉంది. అయితే కొన్ని కారణాలతో పోలింగ్ ఫిబ్రవరి 20కి వాయిదా పడింది. ఇక ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో ఇప్పటికే రెండు విడతల పోలింగ్ ముగియగా ఆదివారం మూడో విడత పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. మొత్తం 55 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. అఖిలేష్ యాదవ్ పోటీలో ఉన్న ఖర్హాల్ స్థానంకు కూడా ఈ మూడో విడతలోనే పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది.

    పంజాబ్‌ రాష్ట్రంలో 117 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలుండగా అన్నిటికీ ఒకే విడతలో పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. మార్చి 10వ తేదీన ఫలితాలు వెలువడుతాయి. పంజాబ్‌లో ఈ సారి ఆప్ గట్టిపోటీనిస్తోంది. శుక్రవారం నాటికి ప్రచారం ముగిసింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా నేతల మాటల యుద్ధం తీవ్రంగా కొనసాగింది. కేంద్రం తీసుకొచ్చిన సాగుచట్టాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా నిరసన తెలపడంలో పంజాబ్ రైతులు ముందుండి ఉద్యమం నడిపించారు. ఎట్టకేలకు కేంద్రం దిగొచ్చి సాగు చట్టాలను రద్దు చేస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే పంజాబ్‌ ఎన్నికలు అందరి దృష్టిని ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. రెండు రాష్ట్రాలకు సంబంధించిన పోలింగ్‌పై మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    6:40 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్‌లోని పగ్వారా ఆప్ అధినేత ఢిల్లీ సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ రోడ్‌షో
    6:39 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్
    2014లో పఠాన్‌కోట్‌లో నేను ప్రయాణిస్తున్న హెలికాఫ్టర్‌ను కాంగ్రెస్ అడ్డుకుంది. అప్పుడు కాంగ్రెస్ యువరాజు రాహుల్ పంజాబ్ రాష్ట్రంలో మరో చోట ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంకు వెళుతున్నారు: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    6:37 PM, 14 Feb
    అస్సాం
    దిస్పూర్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్‌లో బీజేపీ మహిళా మోర్చా నేతృత్వంలో రాహుల్ గాంధీపై కేసు నమోదు. గుజరాత్ నుంచి పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ వరకు అంటూ రాహుల్ గాంధీ ట్వీట్. ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాలు భారత్‌లో లేవని రాహుల్ చెప్పినట్లయ్యింది: అంగూర్‌లత డేకా
    6:34 PM, 14 Feb
    ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్
    ఉత్తర్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌లో ముగిసిన పోలింగ్
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో ముగిసిన పోలింగ్. ఆయా పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో ఈవీఎం మెషీలను భద్రంగా సీల్ చేస్తున్న సిబ్బంది
    6:19 PM, 14 Feb
    చన్నీ లక్ష్యంగా మోడీ విమర్శలు
    6:14 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్‌ను కొత్తగా తీర్చిదిద్దుతామని మోడీ హామీ
    6:12 PM, 14 Feb
    5 గంటల వరకు గోవాలో 75.29 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లో 59.37 పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    6:03 PM, 14 Feb
    మోడీ జలందర్ సభకు హాజరైన ఆశేష జనవాహిని
    6:01 PM, 14 Feb
    రాహుల్ గాంధీ గుజరాత్ నుంచి పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ అని పోల్చారని కామెంట్.. ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాల గురించి ఆయనకు పట్టదా అని కామెంట్, ఈ మేరకు పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు
    5:56 PM, 14 Feb
    2014లో తన హెలికాప్టర్ పఠాన్ కోట్‌లో నిలిపివేశారని మోడీ ఆరోపణ
    5:50 PM, 14 Feb
    1.5 కోట్ల మంది యువత రెండు డోసుల వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకున్నారు: కేంద్ర వైద్యారోగ్యశాఖ మత్రి మాన్సుక్ మాండవీయ
    5:48 PM, 14 Feb
    కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీపై అసోం బీజేపీ మహిళా మోర్చా పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు
    5:46 PM, 14 Feb
    సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు గోవాలో 75.29 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లో 59.37 పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    5:41 PM, 14 Feb
    మోడీ జలందర్ సభకు భారీ హాజరైన జనం
    5:41 PM, 14 Feb
    కాంగ్రెస్ యువరాజు పంజాబ్ పర్యటన ఉన్నందున తన హెలికాప్టర్ ఆపివేశారని మోడీ ఆరోపణలు
    5:40 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్ ప్రభుత్వం తన హెలికాప్టర్‌ నిలిపివేసిందని మోడీ ఆరోపించారు
    5:31 PM, 14 Feb
    వివిధ అంశాలపై ఈసీకి ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన కేంద్రమంత్రి నక్వీ
    5:28 PM, 14 Feb
    యూపీలో ముస్లింలు ఓటు వేయవద్దని కాంగ్రెస్, ఎస్పీ ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాయి: ఈసీకీ ముక్తార్ అబ్బాస్ నక్వీ కంప్లైంట్
    5:25 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్ పగవారాలో ఆప్ చీఫ్ అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ రోడ్ షో
    5:24 PM, 14 Feb
    రిమోట్ కంట్రోల్ మాదిరిగా పాలిద్దామని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అనుకుంది: మోడీ
    5:23 PM, 14 Feb
    అమరీందర్ సింగ్‌ను సీఎం పదవీ నుంచి కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తొలగించింది: మోడీ
    5:15 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్ ప్రతీ వీదిలో కొందరు మద్యం షాపు తెరవాలని అనుకుంటున్నారు: మోడీ
    5:13 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్ సీఎం గురించి కాంగ్రెస్ నేత కామెంట్లపై ఈసీకి ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన బీజేపీ
    5:07 PM, 14 Feb
    పంజాబ్ కాంగ్రెస్ సర్కార్ తీరుపై మోడీ విసుర్లు
    5:00 PM, 14 Feb
    1984 అల్లర్లకు సంబంధించి సిట్ చేత విచారణ జరిపిస్తున్నామని.. కానీ కాంగ్రెస్ మాత్రం నిందితులకే పెద్దపీట వేస్తుందని మోడీ మండిపడ్డారు.
    4:59 PM, 14 Feb
    23 లక్షల పంజాబీలు పీఎం కిసాన్ యోజన పథకం ద్వారా లబ్ది పొందుతున్నారు: మోడీ
    4:57 PM, 14 Feb
    కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ భారత ఆర్మీనే శంకించే విధంగా మాట్లాడుతుందని మోడీ ఫైర్
    4:56 PM, 14 Feb
    అంతర్జాతీయ మార్కెట్ల కన్నా తక్కువ రేటుకు ఎరువుల, పురుగుల మందు అందజేస్తున్నాం: మోడీ
    4:50 PM, 14 Feb
    నయా పంజాబ్ నిర్మిస్తామని మోడీ ప్రకటన
    4:46 PM, 14 Feb
    తమ ప్రభుత్వం అధికారంలోకి వస్తే పంజాబ్ రూపురేఖలు మారుస్తాం: మోడీ
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.
