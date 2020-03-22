  • search
    జనతా కర్ఫ్యూ: సరిగ్గా సాయంత్రం 5కు.. చప్పట్లు, చప్పుళ్లతో మార్మోగిన దేశం..

    By
    |

    స్వాతంత్ర్య పోరాట స్ఫూర్తితో కరోనా మహమ్మారిపై పోరాడుదామన్న పిలుపును దేశ ప్రజలు గుండెలకద్దుకున్నారు. జనతా కర్ప్యూలో భాగంగా ఆదివారం ఇళ్లకే పరిమితమైన జనం.. సాయంత్రం ఐదు గంటలకు ఒక్కసారే తమ తమ వాకిళ్లు, బాల్కలీల్లోకి వచ్చి.. కరోనాతో నేరుగా యుద్ధం చేస్తోన్న వైద్య సిబ్బందికి సంఘీభావంగా చప్పట్లు కొట్టారు. మారుమూల గ్రామంలోని ఇరుకు గల్లీ మొదలుకొని.. దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ దాకా ఒకే సారి మోగిన శబ్దాలు.. ప్రజల నిబద్ధతకు తార్కాణంగా నిలిచాయి. ప్రధానంగా..

    Residents Across Cities Clap At Home on Janata Curfew day

    ఆదివారం నాటి జనతా కర్ఫ్యూను కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం మరి కొద్ది రోజులూ పొడిగించే అవకాశం ఉందనే వార్తలు వస్తున్నప్పటికీ.. ప్రజలు ఏమాత్రం బెదిరిపోకుండా ప్రభుత్వాలకు అండగా నిలబడేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నామనే సంకేతాలను ఇస్తున్నారు. సాయంత్రం బాల్కనీల్లో నిలబడి.. కరోనా పోరాట యోధులైన వైద్య, ఎమర్జెన్సీ సిబ్బందికి చప్పట్ల ద్వారా ధన్యవాదాలు చెప్పినవాళ్లలో సామాన్యుల నుంచి సెలబ్రిటీల దాకా ఉన్నారు.

    English summary
    on nationwide janata curfew day, at evening 5 o clock people across country standing in their balconies, clapping and blowing conch shells to thank all the professionals, who have been working day in and out at hospitals and public places
