పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    UP Polls 2022: ఆరవ దశలో 57 సీట్లకు పోలింగ్..బరిలో సీఎం యోగీ ఆదిత్యనాథ్

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా గురువారం ఆరవ దశ పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది.ఇప్పటికే ఐదు దశలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఇక ఈ ఆరవ దశలో మొత్తం 57 స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. మొత్తం 10 జిల్లాల్లోని నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది. ఇందుకోసం ఎన్నికల సంఘం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు చేసింది. మొత్తం 22.14 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటారు.

    ఇక ఆరవ దశ పోలింగ్ అత్యంత ప్రాముఖ్యతను సంతరించుకుంటోంది. ఇందుకు కారణం యూపీ సీఎం యోగీ ఆదిత్యనాథ్ పోటీ చేస్తుండటమే. ఆరవ దశతో పోలింగ్ మొత్తం పూర్వాంచల్ ప్రాంతం వైపు మరలింది. ఇక కాంగ్రెస్‌కు చెందిన అజయ్ కుమార్ లల్లూ సమాజ్ వాదీ పార్టీ నేత స్వామీ ప్రసాద్ మౌర్యలాంటి వారు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకోనున్నారు. ఇలాంటి విషయాలతో పాటు మరిన్ని మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం...

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    5:12 PM, 28 Feb
    మధ్యాహ్నం 3గంటల సమయానికి 67.53శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    4:52 PM, 28 Feb
    చివరి గంటలో అంటే మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 4 గంటల వరకు కోవిడ్ పేషెంట్లు ఓటు వేసేందుకు అవకాశం
    4:50 PM, 28 Feb
    ప్రమాదవశాత్తు తుపాకి పేలి విధుల్లో ఉన్న పోలింగ్ సిబ్బంది మృతి
    4:09 PM, 28 Feb
    మధ్యాహ్నం ఒంటిగంట సమయానికి 48.88శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    3:27 PM, 28 Feb
    కేతెల్‌మన్‌బీలో బీజేపీ కాంగ్రెస్ మధ్య ఘర్షణ. ఈవీఎంలు ధ్వంసం. రీపోలింగ్‌పై ఆలోచన చేస్తున్న ఎన్నికల కమిషన్
    3:25 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్ ఎన్నికల జాయింట్ సీఈఓ దౌలత్‌ఖాన్ తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు
    2:32 PM, 28 Feb
    వృద్ధులు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంకు వచ్చి ఓటు వేసేందుకు అనేక చర్యలు చేపట్టినట్లు వెల్లడించిన ఈసీ
    2:05 PM, 28 Feb
    కోవిడ్ నిబంధనలు పాటిస్తూ ఓటు వేసేందుకు బారులు తీరిన ఓటర్లు
    2:04 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్‌లో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న ట్రాన్స్‌జెండర్లు
    1:43 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    గొడవలు చోటు చేసుకున్న ప్రాంతాలకు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి సమాచారాన్ని కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల కమిషన్‌కు పంపిస్తామని పేర్కొన్న ప్రధాన ఎన్నికల అధికారి రాజేష్ అగర్వాల్. రీపోలింగ్‌పై సీఈసీ నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంటుందని వెల్లడి.
    1:28 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    కెయిథెల్‌మన్బీ నియోజకవర్గంలో అవాంఛనీయ సంఘటనలు చోటు చేసుకున్నట్లు నిర్ధారించిన ప్రధాన ఎన్నికల అధికారి రాజేష్ అగర్వాల్. కొన్నిచోట్ల ఈవీఎంలను ధ్వంసం చేసినట్లు సమాచారం ఉందని, అక్కడ రీపోల్ అవసరం ఉందా? లేదా అనేది నిర్ధారిస్తామని వివరించారు.
    12:57 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    చురచంద్‌పూర్ జిల్లాలోని సింఘాట్ అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గంలోనూ ఘర్షణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. బీజేపీ-కుకీ పీపుల్స్ అలయెన్స్ కార్యకర్తలు పరస్పరం ఘర్షణలకు దిగారు. ఈ ఘటనలో కొన్ని మాక్ ఈవీఎంలు ధ్వంసమైనట్లు చెబుతున్నారు.
    12:39 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    కెయిరో నియోజకవర్గంలో కాంగ్రెస్-బీజేపీ కార్యకర్తల మధ్య పెద్దఎత్తున ఘర్షణ చోటు చేసుకున్నట్లు వార్తలు వస్తోన్నాయి. ఈ రెండు పార్టీలకు చెందిన కార్యకర్తలు పరస్పరం రాళ్లు రువ్వుకున్నారు. ఈ ఘటనలో పలువురు గాయపడ్డారు.
    12:21 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    ఉదయం 11 గంటల వరకు జిల్లాలవారీగా నమోదైన పోలింగ్ శాతం ఇది. ఇంఫాల్ ఈస్ట్-26.66, ఇంఫాల్ వెస్ట్-31.60, బిష్ణుపూర్-29.66, కంగ్‌పో‌క్పి-32.16, చురచంద్‌పూర్-16.68 శాతం నమోదైంది.
    12:07 PM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    అత్యధికంగా కెయిసామ్‌థాంగ్ నియోజకవర్గంలో 336.22 శాతం, అత్యల్పంగా ఖెత్రిగావ్ స్థానంలో 12.77 శాతం మేర పోలింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    11:57 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    ఉదయం 11 గంటల వరకు 27.34 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదైనట్లు వెల్లడించిన ఎన్నికల ప్రధానాధికారి
    11:29 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    అయిదు జిల్లాల్లోని అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గాల్లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్న పోలింగ్
    10:54 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి ఇంఫాల్‌లోని ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం వద్ద బారులు తీరి నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు
    10:24 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవాలని పిలుపునిచ్చిన కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి అమిత్ షా. ఓటు వేయడానికి యువత పెద్ద ఎత్తున కదిలి రావాలంటూ విజ్ఞప్తి. అస్థిరత్వం నుంచి రాష్ట్రాన్ని కాపాడటానికి ఓటు వేయాలని సూచన.
    10:16 AM, 28 Feb
    ఉదయం 9:30 గంటలకు మణిపూర్‌లో 8.94శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    9:42 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం ఎన్‌పీపీ అభ్యర్థి యమ్‌నమ్ జాయ్ కుమార్ సింగ్ యూరిపోక్‌లో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్నారు
    9:29 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్‌లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్
    9:16 AM, 28 Feb
    ఓటు హక్కు కలిగి ఉన్న ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ విధిగా తమ ఓటును వేయాలి. ఈ ఓటు రాష్ట్ర భవిష్యత్తు దేశ భవిష్యత్తును నిర్ణయిస్తుంది:బీజేపీ జాతీయాధ్యక్షుడు జేపీ నడ్డా పిలుపు
    8:58 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    తొలిదశలో ఎన్నికలను ఎదుర్కొంటోన్న 38 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో 30 స్థానాల్లో తాము జెండా ఎగురవేస్తామని ముఖ్యమంత్రి బీరేన్ సింగ్ ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మణిపూర్ ప్రజలు ప్రధాని మోడీ నాయకత్వం పట్ల విశ్వాసంతో ఉన్నారని వ్యాఖ్యనించారు.
    8:29 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    తొలి విడతలో ఇంఫాల్ ఈస్ట్, ఇంఫాల్ వెస్ట్, బిష్ణుపూర్, చురచంద్‌పూర్, కంగ్‌పోక్‌పి జిల్లాల్లోని నియోజకవర్గాల్లో పోలింగ్ ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోంది.
    8:10 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్న తొలి విడత పోలింగ్. తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల ముందు బారులు తీరి నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు.
    7:51 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న తొలి విడత పోలింగ్. తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి ఇంఫాల్‌లోని టంఫాసన గర్ల్స్ హయ్యర్ సెకెండరీ స్కూల్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం వద్ద బారులు తీరిన ఓటర్లు.
    7:48 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    తొలిదశ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌లో భాగంగా రాజధాని ఇంఫాల్‌లోని టంఫాసన గర్ల్స్ హయ్యర్ సెకెండరీ స్కూల్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న గవర్నర్ లా గణేషన్. ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవాలని ఆయన పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
    7:33 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    తొలిదశ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌లో భాగంగా రాజధాని ఇంఫాల్‌లోని ష్రీవన్ హైస్కూల్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న ముఖ్యమంత్రి, బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి ఎన్ బీరేన్ సింగ్.
    7:27 AM, 28 Feb
    మణిపూర్
    తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి బయలుదేరి వెళ్లే ముందు నివాసంలో ప్రత్యేక పూజలను నిర్వహించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎన్ బీరేన్ సింగ్.
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.
