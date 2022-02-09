UP Polls 2022: ఆరవ దశలో 57 సీట్లకు పోలింగ్..బరిలో సీఎం యోగీ ఆదిత్యనాథ్
ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా గురువారం ఆరవ దశ పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది.ఇప్పటికే ఐదు దశలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఇక ఈ ఆరవ దశలో మొత్తం 57 స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. మొత్తం 10 జిల్లాల్లోని నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది. ఇందుకోసం ఎన్నికల సంఘం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు చేసింది. మొత్తం 22.14 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటారు.
ఇక ఆరవ దశ పోలింగ్ అత్యంత ప్రాముఖ్యతను సంతరించుకుంటోంది. ఇందుకు కారణం యూపీ సీఎం యోగీ ఆదిత్యనాథ్ పోటీ చేస్తుండటమే. ఆరవ దశతో పోలింగ్ మొత్తం పూర్వాంచల్ ప్రాంతం వైపు మరలింది. ఇక కాంగ్రెస్కు చెందిన అజయ్ కుమార్ లల్లూ సమాజ్ వాదీ పార్టీ నేత స్వామీ ప్రసాద్ మౌర్యలాంటి వారు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకోనున్నారు. ఇలాంటి విషయాలతో పాటు మరిన్ని మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం...
Various measures, including volunteer assistance, transportation and wheelchair, have been put in place to facilitate elderly voters and PwD voters in casting their vote.#ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #Election2022 #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections pic.twitter.com/qMozGwaMTp— The CEO Manipur (@CeoManipur) February 28, 2022
Voters wait in queue to cast their votes while maintaining proper Covid SOPs.#CovidSafeElections#ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #Election2022 #ManipurVotes2022 pic.twitter.com/CKtXFDByFE— The CEO Manipur (@CeoManipur) February 28, 2022
As of now, 33% voter turnout is recorded. An incident of poll disruption has been reported in Keithelmanbi. This has led to a delay in polling process. EVM machine has been broken, we're examining whether to continue polls here today or go for a repoll: Rajesh Agarwal,CEO Manipur pic.twitter.com/Fz96ctf1D2— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
27.34% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the first phase of #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/UK7ru4aW0h— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
Long queues of voters outside polling stations in Manipur as voting for the first phase of #ManipurElections2022 continues. Visuals from Chingmeirong Rongmei Upper Primary School in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/ByOmPm2dR3— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
I urge the people of Manipur, especially the youth to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will keep this beautiful state free from insurgency, blockade and corruption.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2022
So come out and vote for a prosperous Manipur.
8.94% voters turnout recorded till 9.30 am in the first phase of #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/G06Bq4ST3k— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
Manipur Deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal#ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/9lZHIGPQdW— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
First phase Assembly elections underway in Manipur.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
Visuals from Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal pic.twitter.com/xu6yI4q6iD
Manipur Governor La Ganesan votes at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
He says, "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing & sign of democracy is election."#ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/pXQkALurcy
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
He says, "I'm expecting that 75% people of my constituency will vote for BJP & me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi" pic.twitter.com/dgr5SxGxuj
मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन. बीरेन सिंह ने इंफाल में अपने निवास पर मतदान करने से पहले पूजा की। pic.twitter.com/vTsqv5IVlj— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 28, 2022