YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ట్రెండింగ్ సైనికులకు చిన్నారులు సెల్యూట్.. #RussiaUkraineCrisis Bheemla Nayak Collections Bheemla Nayak ముంబైకే టైటిల్ ఇవ్వండి!
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    UP 5th Phase Polling: మండల్ కమండల్ పాలిటిక్స్‌ వేళ హీటెక్కిన యూపీ రాజకీయం

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ లో ఆదివారం జరగనున్న ఐదో దశ ఎన్నికలకు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. ఈ దశలో 11 జిల్లాల్లోని 60 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో ఎన్నికలు జరగబోతున్నాయి. ఏడు దశల పోరులో భాగంగా జరుగుతున్న ఈ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ లో బీజేపీ, ఎస్పీ మధ్య హోరాహోరీ పోరు మాత్రం అలాగే ఉంది. ఈ దశలో బీజేపీ కొత్త అయోధ్య అంశంతోనూ, ఎస్పీ మండల్-కమండల్ పాలిటిక్స్ పైనా ఆధారపడుతున్నాయి

    ఐదవ దశ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా 11 జిల్లాల్లోని 60 స్థానాలతో పాటు అయోధ్య నియోజకవర్గంలోనూ ఓటింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. 2017లో వీటిలో 48 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో బీజేపీ విజయం సాధించింది.అయితే, 2012 అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీ 42 స్థానాలను కైవసం చేసుకుంది. 2017 నుంచి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఉన్నందున, 'అయోధ్య' కూడా ఎన్నో మార్పులకు గురైంది. దీనికి సంబంధించి మినిట్‌-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:47 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలో జరిగిన నాల్గవ దశ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు వేసేందుకు ఓటర్లు పెద్దగా ఆసక్తి చూపనట్లే తెలుస్తోంది.
    7:39 PM, 23 Feb
    వారసత్వ రాజకీయాలు చేసేవారు వారి కుటుంబాన్ని తప్ప పేద ప్రజల అభివృద్ధిని కోరుకోవడం లేదన్నారు. కుటుంబం ఉన్న ముస్లిం కూతుళ్ల బాధలను ఎందుకు పట్టించుకోలేదని ప్రశ్నించారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    6:57 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ఎన్నికలు2022 4వ దశ ముగిసిన తర్వాత పోలింగ్ అధికారులు ఎలక్ట్రానిక్ ఓటింగ్ మెషీన్లు (EVM) & VVPATలకు సీల్ వేశారు. లాల్‌బాగ్ నగర్ నిగమ్ బూత్ నుంచి దృశ్యాలు.
    6:35 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలో నాల్గవ దశ పోలింగ్ ముగిసింది. 60 శాతానికిపైగా ఓటింగ్ శాతం నమోదైనట్లు తెలిసింది. అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావాల్సి ఉంది.
    6:34 PM, 23 Feb
    సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు 57.45% ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది
    6:33 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల నాలుగో దశ పోలింగ్ ముగిసి, మార్చి 10న కౌంటింగ్.
    6:32 PM, 23 Feb
    నాల్గవ దశ ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ ఎన్నికలలో సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు ఓటరు - 57.45%, ఖేరీ (లఖింపూర్ ఖేరీ)లో అత్యధికంగా 62.42%, పిల్భిత్ 61.33%, రాయ్‌బరేలిలో 58.40% పోలింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    6:31 PM, 23 Feb
    ఒకవేళ మేము మా అక్కాచెల్లెళ్లు, కూతుళ్ల బంధంలో ఉండిపోతే, యూపీ వేగవంతమైన అభివృద్ధిని సాధించదన్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    6:31 PM, 23 Feb
    యూపీలో యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ ప్రభుత్వం మహిళా సాధికారత కోసం నిరంతరం కృషి చేస్తోందన్నారు. యూపీని శక్తివంతం చేసేందుకు 10 కోట్ల మందికిపైగా కూతుళ్లు, సోదరీమణులు కీలక పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నారన్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    6:30 PM, 23 Feb
    వారసత్వ రాజకీయం చేసేవారు పేదలను పేదలుగానే ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటారని, ఎప్పటికీ వారి చుట్టే తిరగాలని కోరుకుంటారన్నారు. అందుకే ఇప్పుడు పేద ప్రజలంతా బీజేపీతోనే ఉన్నారని, బీజేపీని గెలిపించేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారని ప్రధాని మోడీ చెప్పారు.
    6:29 PM, 23 Feb
    పరివార్డీస్(వారసత్వం).. పేద ప్రజలకు ఎలాంటి ప్రయోజనాలు దక్కనీయరని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు.
    6:14 PM, 23 Feb
    'మేము పరివార్ వాలా కాదు, కానీ మేము కుటుంబాల బాధను అర్థం చేసుకున్నాము': బారాబంకిలో ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    6:14 PM, 23 Feb
    'మేము పరివార్ వాలా కాదు, కానీ మేము కుటుంబాల బాధను అర్థం చేసుకున్నాము': బారాబంకిలో ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    5:57 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలో 4వ దశ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి.
    5:50 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్: సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీ ప్రయత్నాలు మరింత ఎక్కువ మందిని మాతో కనెక్ట్ చేయడమే. (రీటా బహుగుణ జోషి SPలో చేరతారా లేదా అనే దానిపై నేను వ్యాఖ్యానించలేను) కానీ ఆమె కుమారుడు (మయాంక్ జోషి) మమ్మల్ని కలిశారు: గోండాలో ఎస్పీ చీఫ్ అఖిలేష్ యాదవ్.
    5:37 PM, 23 Feb
    బిజెపి ఎవరికైనా భయపడితే, వారి (నవాబ్ మాలిక్) పరువు తీసేందుకు ఏజెన్సీలను (ఈడీ) తెచ్చి తప్పుడు విచారణల తర్వాత జైలుకు పంపుతుంది. మేము దీనిని చాలాసార్లు చూశాము, అసెంబ్లీలో ఒక పౌచ్ దొరికిన తర్వాత బిజెపి ప్రమాదంలో ఉందని ఒకసారి చెప్పింది, అది నిజానికి రంపపు పొట్టు అని ఎస్పీ చీఫ్ అఖిలేష్ యాదవ్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
    5:04 PM, 23 Feb
    బారాబంకిలో ఎన్నికల ప్రచార సభ నిర్వహించని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ. భారీగా హాజరైన జనం.
    4:37 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్న పోలింగ్
    4:26 PM, 23 Feb
    మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల సమయానికి 49.89 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    3:55 PM, 23 Feb
    కౌశంబిలో ప్రధాని మోదీ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం
    కొందరు సీజనల్ లీడర్స్ ఉన్నారు. కోవిడ్ సమయంలో పారిపోయారు.. కరోనా తగ్గాక మళ్లీ ముందుకొస్తున్నారు. ఆ సమయంలో వ్యాక్సన్ పై లేనిపోని దుష్ప్రచారాలు చేసి ప్రజలు తీసుకోకుండా చేశారు. వారు మాత్రం వ్యాక్సిన్ వేసుకున్నారు. యూపీ ప్రజలు ఇలాంటి సీజనల్ లీడర్లను తరిమికొట్టాలి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    3:30 PM, 23 Feb
    మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంట సమయానికి ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 37.45 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదైంది
    3:30 PM, 23 Feb
    తన ఇంటిపై బీజేపీ జెండా ఎగరడం చూసి భోరున విలపించిన బల్లియా నియోజకవర్గం సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీ అభ్యర్థి నారద్ రాయ్. తన సోదరుడు బీజేపీ తరపున ప్రచారం నిర్వహిస్తున్నాడని అందుకే ఇంటిపై బీజేపీ జెండా ఎగిరిందని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు
    2:44 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉన్నావ్‌లో ఓటు వేసిన సాక్షి మహారాజ్
    2:18 PM, 23 Feb
    ముస్లిం కుటుంబాల యొక్క ఆవేదనను వారసత్వ రాజకీయ పార్టీలు ఎందుకు అర్థం చేసుకోలేకపోయాయి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    2:17 PM, 23 Feb
    మనవి వారసత్వ రాజకీయ కుటుంబాలు కాదు. దేశంలో ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ నా కుటుంబమే. ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ నా కుటుంబమే: బారాబంకి ఎన్నికల ప్రచార సభలో ప్రధాని మోదీ
    1:09 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లోని లక్నోలో పర్యావరణ పరిరక్షణపై అవగాహన కల్పిస్తూ గ్రీన్ పోలింగ్ బూత్‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేసిన జిల్లా యంత్రాంగం
    12:46 PM, 23 Feb
    ఓ పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం వద్ద విక్టరీ సంకేతాన్ని చూపిన కేంద్రమంత్రి అజయ్ మిశ్రా. ఈ మధ్యే తన కుమారుడికి లఖీంపూర్ ఘటనలో బెయిల్ లభించింది
    12:10 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉదయం 11 గంటల సమయానికి ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 22.62శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు అయ్యింది
    12:03 PM, 23 Feb
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ అన్ని రంగాల్లో బాగుపడాలంటే ప్రజలు ఓటు వేసేముందు ఉద్యోగం, జీవనోపాధి,మంచి విద్య,ఆరోగ్యం,మహిళా సాధికారికతలాంటి అంశాలను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని అప్పుడు ఓటు వేయాలి: ప్రియాంకా గాంధీ
    11:44 AM, 23 Feb
    ఓటు వేసేందుకు బారులు తీరిన ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ ఓటర్లు
    READ MORE

    మరిన్ని Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 వార్తలు  

    Read more about:

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

    English summary
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.
    Click to comments
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X