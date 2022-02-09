YouTube
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    UP 7th Phase Polls:చివరి దశ పోలింగ్‌కు సర్వం సిద్ధం.. ప్రధాని మోదీ నియోజకవర్గం పై ఫోకస్

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివర దశ పోలింగ్‌కు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. శనివారంతో చివరిదశ పోలింగ్‌కు ప్రచారం ముగిసింది. ఈ సారి పలు అంశాలు ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ రాజకీయపార్టీల భవిష్యత్తును తేల్చనున్నాయి. ఇందులో కరోనావైరస్, శాంతి భద్రతలు, రైతు నిరసనలు, ఆర్థిక పరిస్థితి భద్రతాపరమైన అంశాలు ప్రధానంగా ఉన్నాయి. మొత్తం 54 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది.

    ఈ చివరి దశ పోలింగ్‌లో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రాతినిథ్యం వహిస్తున్న పార్లమెంటరీ నియోజకవర్గం వారణాసి కూడా ఉంది.మొత్తం 613 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకుంటారు. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది. అనంతరం ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాలు వస్తాయి. ఇవన్నీ మినిట్ టూ మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.

    5:38 PM, 5 Mar
    మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల వరకు 74.02% నమోదైనందున సేనాపతి అత్యధిక ఓటింగ్‌ను నమోదు చేసింది.
    5:37 PM, 5 Mar
    మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల వరకు 57.81% నమోదవడంతో తమెంగ్‌లాంగ్‌లో అత్యల్ప ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    4:46 PM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ రెండో దశ పోలింగ్‌లో మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల వరకు 67.77 శాతం ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    4:46 PM, 5 Mar
    34 వాంగ్జింగ్ టెన్థా అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గంలోని బూత్‌లలోకి పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్లు ప్రవేశించకుండా బిజెపి కార్యకర్తలపై దాడి చేసి, పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్లను అడ్డుకున్నందుకు INCIndia కార్యకర్తలపై బిజెపి మణిపూర్ ఫిర్యాదు చేసింది. ఇలాంటి అన్యాయమైన ఎన్నికల వ్యవహారాన్ని తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.
    3:55 PM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్‌లోని కరోంగ్ అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గం బిజెపి అభ్యర్థి పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్‌లో జరిగిన వాగ్వాదం ఫలితంగా పోలీసులు కాల్పులు జరిపారని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ ఘటనలో ఒకరు మృతి చెందారు.
    3:24 PM, 5 Mar
    శనివారం మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంట వరకు మణిపూర్ అసెంబ్లీ రెండో దశ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌లో 47.16 శాతం ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    3:22 PM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ అసెంబ్లీ రెండో దశ పోలింగ్ లోనూ అక్కడక్కడ పలు ఘర్షణలు చోటు చేసుకున్నాయి.
    2:26 PM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్‌లోని తామీ జిల్లాలో ఎన్నికల ఏజెంట్లను పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లోకి రానీయకుండా అడ్డుకుంటున్నారని నేషనల్ పీపుల్స్ పార్టీ (ఎన్‌పిపి) ఆరోపించింది. దీనికి నాగా పీపుల్స్ ఫ్రంట్ కారణమని NPP ఆరోపించింది.
    2:26 PM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్‌లోని థాన్లోన్ అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గంలో ఈవీఎంను హైజాక్ చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నించినట్లు ఆరోపణలు వచ్చాయి.
    1:41 PM, 5 Mar
    తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకునేందుకు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం వద్ద బారులుతీరిన ప్రజలు.
    1:26 PM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్‌లోని ఇంఫాల్ వెస్ట్ జిల్లాలోని లాంఫెల్ ప్రాంతంలో బీజేపీ బహిష్కరణకు గురైన ఛ బిజోయ్ నివాసం వద్ద గుర్తుతెలియని దుండగులు ముడి బాంబును పేల్చినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల రెండో దశ పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం కావడానికి కొన్ని గంటల ముందు శుక్రవారం రాత్రి ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుందని వారు తెలిపారు.
    12:59 PM, 5 Mar
    రెండో విడత మణిపూర్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ మందకోడిగా సాగుతోంది.
    12:17 PM, 5 Mar
    రెండో విడత మణిపూర్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో శనివారం ఉదయం 11 గంటల వరకు 28.19 ఓటింగ్ శాతం నమోదైంది.
    11:28 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ రాష్ట్రంలో ప్రధానంగా నిరుద్యోగ సమస్య ఉందని ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న యువకులు తెలిపారు.
    11:14 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్‌లో రెండో దశ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్నాయి.
    10:50 AM, 5 Mar
    రెండో దశ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్న మణిపూర్ ప్రజలు.
    10:13 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ అసెంబ్లీ రెండో దశ ఎన్నికల్లో ఉదయం 9 గంటల వరకు 11.40 శాతం ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది.
    9:57 AM, 5 Mar
    హీరోక్ అసెంబ్లీ స్థానం నుంచి బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి రాధేశ్యామ్ సింగ్ కనిష్టంగా 5000 ఓట్ల తేడాతో గెలుస్తానని ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆయన తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు.
    9:47 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ రెండో విడత అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు వేసేందుకు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల వద్ద బారులు తీరిన ప్రజలు.
    9:10 AM, 5 Mar
    ఇంఫాల్ తూర్పులోని పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతున్న రీపోలింగ్.
    8:42 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ రెండో విడత అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు వేసేందుకు క్యూలైన్లలో ప్రజలు.
    7:52 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ మాజీ సీఎం, కాంగ్రెస్ నేత ఒక్రమ్ ఇబోబి సింగ్ తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు.
    7:44 AM, 5 Mar
    చురచంద్‌పూర్, కాంగ్‌పోక్పి, ఇంఫాల్ ఈస్ట్ మూడు జిల్లాల్లోని 12 పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్‌లలో రీపోలింగ్‌కు ఆదేశించబడింది. ఈ క్రమంలో రెండో దశ పోలింగ్‌కు పోలీసులు గట్టి బందోబస్తు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.
    7:44 AM, 5 Mar
    ఫిబ్రవరి 28న జరిగిన మొదటి దశ ఓటింగ్‌లో విచ్చలవిడి హింసాత్మక సంఘటనలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి.
    7:21 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ రెండో దశ ఎన్నికలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. తమ ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకునేందుకు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల వద్దకు ప్రజలు చేరుకుంటున్నారు.
    7:11 AM, 5 Mar
    రెండో దశ, చివరి దశ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఆరు జిల్లాల్లోని 22 నియోజకవర్గాల్లో 92 మంది అభ్యర్థుల భవితవ్యాన్ని నిర్ణయించనుంది.
    7:10 AM, 5 Mar
    పోలింగ్ ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 4 గంటల వరకు కొనసాగుతుంది.
    6:59 AM, 5 Mar
    మణిపూర్ అసెంబ్లీ రెండో దశ ఎన్నికలు శనివారం ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.
    11:57 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ఆరో విడత 55.79 శాతం పోలింగ్ జరిగింది
    6:55 PM, 3 Mar
    యూపీలో ముగిసిన ఆరో విడత పోలింగ్
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 live updates in telugu.
