UP 7th Phase Polls:చివరి దశ పోలింగ్కు సర్వం సిద్ధం.. ప్రధాని మోదీ నియోజకవర్గం పై ఫోకస్
ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ చివర దశ పోలింగ్కు సర్వం సిద్ధమైంది. శనివారంతో చివరిదశ పోలింగ్కు ప్రచారం ముగిసింది. ఈ సారి పలు అంశాలు ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ రాజకీయపార్టీల భవిష్యత్తును తేల్చనున్నాయి. ఇందులో కరోనావైరస్, శాంతి భద్రతలు, రైతు నిరసనలు, ఆర్థిక పరిస్థితి భద్రతాపరమైన అంశాలు ప్రధానంగా ఉన్నాయి. మొత్తం 54 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది.
ఈ చివరి దశ పోలింగ్లో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రాతినిథ్యం వహిస్తున్న పార్లమెంటరీ నియోజకవర్గం వారణాసి కూడా ఉంది.మొత్తం 613 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకుంటారు. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది. అనంతరం ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాలు వస్తాయి. ఇవన్నీ మినిట్ టూ మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
BJP Manipur filed a complaint against workers of the @INCIndia for assaulting the workers of BJP and restraining the polling agents from entering the booths in Assembly Constituency of 34 Wangjing Tentha.— BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) March 5, 2022
#ManipurElections2022#AssemblyElections2022— PIB in Manipur (@PIBImphal) March 5, 2022
Polling Percentage Update.— The CEO Manipur (@CeoManipur) March 5, 2022
Voters, make sure to cast your vote.#ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections #ManipurElection2022 #ManipurElectionPhase2 pic.twitter.com/IRZHfNuVNz
#ManipurElections2022 | People queue up to cast votes at a polling station in Thoubal district— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/LuAYvwZwO7— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
Voters, let's raise the numbers.#ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections #ManipurElection2022 pic.twitter.com/2fligzf5VI— The CEO Manipur (@CeoManipur) March 5, 2022
#ManipurElections2022| BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh believes that he will win the election by a minimum of 5000 votes— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes in the last phase of #ManipurElections2022— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
Poll has started peacefully in all 12 Repoll Polling Stations in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Imphal East.#ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections #ManipurElection2022 pic.twitter.com/bv8hzZXUVW— The CEO Manipur (@CeoManipur) March 5, 2022
Polling for the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 has begun. Voters stand in queues while maintaining social distancing amid the #COVID19 pandemic.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
#ManipurAssemblyelections2022 | Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
