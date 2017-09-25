International

A 32-year-old Indian-origin bodybuilder in Singapore died, an hour after he stepped into the ring for his first-ever Thai kick-boxing match. Pradip Subramanian had taken on YouTube personality Steven Lim, 42, in the "celebrity" Muay Thai match at Marina Bay Sands for the inaugural event of the Asian Fighting Championship last evening. Mr Subramanian, president of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Singapore, had replaced former "Singapore Idol" runner-up and singer Sylvester Sim, who pulled out of the match citing to insurance issues. The match was over in five minutes after the referee noticed Mr Subramanian's nose bleeding. He then called off the fight and declared Mr Lim the winner. Mr Subramanian took a few blows on his head but was still standing after the match ended. Later he appeared to be losing consciousness while in a corner, and had to be helped out of the ring, reported The Straits Times.