The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced cash reward of Rs 2 crores to star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for achieving four Super Series titles, including the recent French Open. Meanwhile, Srikanth was also offered a Group 1 officer post for grandeur performances at the world stage. The 24-year-old ace shuttler has been receiving raining rewards after his recent French Open win.