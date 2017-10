మలేషియా ఓటమి: ఆసియా కప్‌ హాకీ విజేతగా భారత్‌

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Dominant India beat first time finalists Malaysia 2-1 in a thrilling finale to win the 2017 Asia Cup Hockey tournament held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. This was India's third continental title. Ramandeep Singh scored the opening goal in the third minute while Lalit Upadhyay extended India's lead in the 29th minute of the game.