Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India put up a much-improved performance in the Asia Cup to beat Malaysia 6-2 in the second match of the Super 4s stage in Dhaka on Thursday. The win puts India on the verge of entering Sunday’s final. However, they will have to get at least a draw against Pakistan in their final Super 4s game on Saturday to be assured of a place in the title clash.