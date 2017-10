ఆసియా కప్ హాకీ: పాక్ ఓటమి, ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకున్న భారత్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

FT! INDIA WIN!! It's three from three as the Men in Blue sail past Pakistan on 15th Oct. #INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/e71qKQkxcQ

English summary

India continued their winning ways defeating Pakistan 3-1 in a pool encounter of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday (October 15). After the two easy wins against Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0), India had a relatively tough outing against Pakistan.