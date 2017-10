Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#ICYMI : Highlights from India’s stupendous victory over Pakistan in the Super 4s on 21st Oct. VC: @StarSportsIndia #INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/rUXh0jjSQp

Check out the fixtures lined up including the big #INDvMAS Final showdown on 22nd Oct. 📺: Star Sports First/2/HD2 & Hotstar #HeroAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/vbBFCIJW1m

English summary

The Indian men's hockey team booked their berth in the final of the Asia Cup 2017 with a convincing 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super 4s match at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday (October 21).