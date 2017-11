Sports

Nageshwara Rao

FT! The Indian Women's Team are through to the Final of the 9th Women's #AsiaCup2017 with a splendid win over Japan on 3rd Nov. #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/VjFGoHxboa

English summary

The Indian women's team has reached the final of the 2017 Asia Cup, beating hosts and defending champions Japan 4-2 in a closely contested semi-final in Kakamgigahara on Friday to set up a rematch of the 2009 summit clash against China.