English summary

Controversial world 100-metre champion Justin Gatlin was left off the list of nominees for the IAAF's World Athlete of the Year awards. Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, was a surprise winner of the 100m in London in August as Jamaican great Usain Bolt bowed out of his top-class career with a disappointing bronze medal.