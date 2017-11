ముంబై మహిళా క్రికెటర్ రికార్డు: అండర్‌-19 టోర్నీలో డబుల్ సెంచరీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Jemimah Rodrigues... 53 runs in 52 balls 100 runs in 83 balls 153 runs in 116 balls 202* runs in 163 balls Put on 300 2nd wkt with S Raut

Mumbai’s Jemimah Rodrigues, aged 16, made 202* in 163 balls, in the Women's 50 over tournament at Aurangabad vs Saurashtra #starinthemaking pic.twitter.com/fyYBjA0WBz



Jemimah Rodrigues, a product of Mumbai's field of dreams, on Sunday (November 5) added to the ongoing revelry in women's cricket in the country by slamming a 163-ball 202 in an Under-19 One-day tournament. The 16-year-old Jemimah, who bats right-handed, was representing Mumbai in a 50-over domestic match against Saurashtra in Aurangabad.