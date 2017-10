టర్నింగ్ పాయింట్ అదే: కళ్లు చెదిరే క్యాచ్ పట్టిన డేవిడ్ వార్నర్ (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Australia stand-in skipper David Warner took a stunning catch while running back to dismiss his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Shikhar Dhawan for 2 in the second T20I in Guwahati. After being put into bat first by Warner, India had a dismal start to the game as they were reduced to 2/8 in the very first over of the match by Jason Behrendorff.