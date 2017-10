దక్షిణాఫ్రికా క్లీన్ స్వీప్: అరంగేట్రంలో అరుదైన రికార్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI : New Zealand won by 6 wickets | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Aiden Markram scored a half-century and took two wickets on his one-day international debut as South Africa completed a clean sweep of their three-match series against Bangladesh with a crushing 200-run victory at Buffalo Park on Sunday.