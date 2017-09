'Khelo india': ప్రధాని మోడీకి విరాట్ కోహ్లీ సందేశం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday launched the revamped 'Khelo India' initiative, which earlier focused on infrastructure development but will now look to ensure all-round growth. The government has approved Rs 1,756 crore for a period of three years for revamping the initiative, launched by the ministry last year by merging three schemes - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Abhiyan, Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme and National Sports Talent Search Programme.