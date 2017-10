Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

No no left him at the ground far away koi chakkar hi nai hey aiesa

Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already 🤷🏽‍♀️🙄 @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TuAquumw5j

English summary

It was a romcom conversation between the couple, which began with Sania posting an image of Shoaib on the bike. "Chalen phir is pe?? #MOM #Manoftheseries realshoaibmalik," she wrote in Hindi, meaning shall we go for a ride.