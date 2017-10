Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

As Virat Kohli and his men in blue walk down to the pitch later this evening to battle it out in the third T20 match in the ongoing Australia tour of India, the Indian captain will have an unlikely cheerleader in the stands - Aamir Khan. mid-day has learnt that the ace cricketer specially invited Khan for the Hyderabad match when they shot for a Diwali episode of a popular TV chat show together.