Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli came together to celebrate Diwali through a interview sesson which was considered as the biggest event to watch out last weekend. The special show was aired on Zee TV last event which was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana. The two stalwarts has discussion on variety of topics and Aamir Khan also was seeing promoting his upcoming movie Secret Superstar which is all set to release this Friday.