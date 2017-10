Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

After 176 off 104 against Bangladesh @ABdeVilliers17 is back on 🔝 of the @MRFWorldwide ODI batting rankings for the 14th time in his career! pic.twitter.com/gEOsPl9UMd

It took AB de Villiers just one innings to soar to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings - for the 14th time in his career. De Villiers, who was making a comeback to the international fold after having last played in the Champions Trophy in June, returned for the three One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh, and smashed a career-best 176 in the second ODI in Paarl.