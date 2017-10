'నెహ్రాజీ.. నిన్ను మిస్సవుతాం. నీ ఎయిర్‌ ప్లేన్ సెలబ్రేషన్‌ కూడా'

Cricket

One cannot make a comeback at the age of 40 unless he is #Nehraji will be missed #Ashishnehra

English summary

Veteran speedster Ashish Nehra has decided to retire from international cricket after the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, his home ground, on November 1. The 38-year-old, who is part of the T20 squad for the ongoing Australia series, did not feature in the playing XI in the first two T20I matches.