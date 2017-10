కోహ్లీని ఇబ్బంది పెట్టిన బౌలర్ ఎవరో తెలుసా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Muhammad Amir is the toughest bowler i faced, you have to be on your A game against him: Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/vif349bKUS

Who is that bowler who gave some tough moments to Virat Kohli? The Indian skipper named Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir as the most troublesome bowler he faced ever.