కోహ్లీ ఫౌండేషన్ తొలిసారి: 'కోచ్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ద ఇయర్‌' రేసులో కుంబ్లే

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former India coach Anil Kumble is in the running for the Coach of the Year award in the inaugural edition of the Indian Sports Honours, instituted by the RP-SG Group in association with the foundation of skipper Virat Kohli. Kumble, who had an unceremonious exit as India coach after differences with Kohli, is competing with Bisheshwar Nandi (Gymnastics), Balwan Singh (Kabaddi), Harendra Singh (Hockey) and Vijay Davecha (Golf) for the award.