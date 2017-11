కేక్ పూశారు: నెహ్రా వీడ్కోలు పార్టీలో సెహ్వాగ్, కోహ్లీ (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Ashish Nehra brought down curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career which started back in 1999 on November 1. Nehra, who played his last match at the Feroz Shah Kotla against New Zealand, had also played his first match at the same venue in 1997. India captain Virat Kohli, after the match, praised Nehra for his resilience and said that he had been a great servant of Indian cricket.